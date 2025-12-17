KIA TELLURIDE NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S "MOST ANTICIPATED NEW VEHICLES 2026" LIST

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced today that the upcoming 2027 Kia Telluride has been recognized by Newsweek as one of 2026 Most Anticipated New Vehicles in U.S. market. The annual list highlights vehicles that Newsweek's Autos editorial team expects will generate strong interest based on local market conditions and the roster of new models coming to market.

Now in its second year, Newsweek's Most Anticipated New Vehicles ranking serves as the cornerstone of the publication's annual automotive coverage.

The upcoming 2027 Kia Telluride has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the 2026 Most Anticipated New Vehicles in U.S. market.

Unlike traditional "best-of" lists, the ranking reflects the editorial team's forward-looking analysis of market timing, model introductions, and regional conditions to gauge which vehicles are poised to resonate most strongly with consumers when they arrive for sale.

Selections were made by Newsweek's Autos editorial team using forward-looking insights into anticipated market timing and planned introductions for the 2026 calendar year.

"The new Kia Telluride is an American-built, market-tailored family SUV that blends the hallmarks of past Tellurides with Kia's new design language and technology," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, senior editor of Autos at Newsweek. "The Telluride's practicality and price point make it desirable for buyers who wish to have a safe and wallet-friendly vehicle in 2026, making it one of Newsweek's Most Anticipated New Vehicles."

"From our expanding line-up of electric vehicles to the strength of nameplates like Telluride, it's gratifying to see global media anticipate what our customers already value: bold design, advanced technology, and an exceptional ownership experience," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

Kia continues to advance its long-term electrification and design strategy, with several new models set to arrive in 2026 as part of the company's Plan S roadmap.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America