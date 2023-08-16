KIA AMERICA DONATES $150,000 TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

Kia America

16 Aug, 2023, 23:24 ET

  • Donations to The American Red Cross and The Hawaii Community Foundation will help people affected by the wildfires in Hawaii

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced $150,000 in donations will be made to two organizations that are responding to the devastating wildfires in Hawaii. The American Red Cross and the Hawaii Community Foundation will receive $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, to support relief efforts on the island.

Ken Garff Automotive Group, owner of seven Aloha Kia dealerships on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii, is providing relief support to employees and their families and will provide six Kia vehicles with drivers for 60 days to assist with logistical needs to the communities of Maui and Lahaina. In addition, Ken Garff Automotive Group will donate $50,000 to Hawaii Community Foundation. Kia America is matching the $50,000 donation to further recovery efforts in the area.   Kia America and Ken Garff Automotive combined donation is $200,000 to Maui Wildfire relief efforts.

"The fires in Hawaii are devastating not only to the local community, they also impact the entire nation and Kia is dedicated to supporting those in need through our 'Accelerate The Good' program," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "We hope that today's donations provide some hope and relief to those directly affected and help speed the recovery and rebuilding process."

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood supply; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. 

The Hawaiian Community Foundation is an established, highly visible organization in the Hawaiian community that is renowned in helping local initiatives supporting Hawaiian culture.

In addition to the monetary donations, current Kia Finance America (KFA) customers affected by the wildfires can contact KFA to discuss available options.

Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Programs**

  • $1,000 cash rebate on all new 2023-2024 Kia models for customers who provide proof of vehicle or home damage caused by the Maui wildfire that originated August 2023 and purchase from a qualified Kia dealer.  Proof of damage to be provided by a valid insurance claim form.  
  • Current customers affected by the disaster can contact KFA at (866) 331-5632 to discuss program information.
  • Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owners Program available through 11/30/2023

These latest donations are a further extension of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $22 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to the donations to the American Red Cross and The Hawaii Community Foundation, Kia has made donations to causes that include treating childhood illness, helping to fight hunger and homelessness, relief for victims of natural disasters, and aid for military families.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

**Customers who provide proof of vehicle or home damage caused by the Maui wildfire that originated August 2023.  Proof of damage to be provided by a valid insurance claim form. 

