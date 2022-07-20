KIA AMERICA DONATES MORE THAN $1,800,000 TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS & SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS BENEFITING STUDENTS OF COLOR AND STUDENTS IN NEED

Scholarships Will Help More Than 750 Students Nationwide Achieve Higher Education Goals

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced a significant expansion of the company's commitment to education by making more than $1,800,000 in donations to fund scholarships for underrepresented and underprivileged students across the U.S.

"Kia believes education is the doorway to so many opportunities and we are very pleased to make college more financially attainable for these talented students and to inspire the next generation of young leaders," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America.

In partnership with community organizations, Kia is helping to break down barriers, open doors, and provide access to scholarships for students of color in financial need. Community partner organizations include: the American Indian Services, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation; Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities, Korean American Scholarship Foundation, Rainbow Push Coalition, the United Negro College Fund and the automaker's own, Great Unknowns Scholarship Fund.

"Kia's support helps make it possible for African Americans and other underrepresented young people of color to have access to a college education which changes not only their life trajectory but also of those around them," said Harry Fulmore, regional development director, workplace initiatives, United Negro College Fund (UNCF). "These scholarships ensure young people of color have access to competitive and fulfilling careers and are more involved in their communities. UNCF relies on corporate partners, like Kia, to support talented students to get to and through college. On behalf of UNCF, our 37 member historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) and the many students that have received scholarships, thank you!"

In total, more than $1,800,000 directed towards student scholarships will help more than 750 students achieve their academic and professional goals by making the pursuit of higher education more affordable for students as they pursue their academic dreams.

"As a former AIS scholarship recipient, I personally know firsthand how much of a difference Kia's support will make in the lives of our students. Kia's contribution to support the next generation of Native American leaders to excel in their academic and professional goals will not only extend to individual students but will change their communities for the better. We are so grateful for Kia's support in positively changing the lives of so many Native American students, extending our legacy, and paving the way to success for so many," said Chauma Kee-Jansen (Assiniboine-Sioux/Navajo), executive director of American Indian Services.

The scholarships as part of Kia America's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives, will invest in students and provide them the opportunity to pursue and achieve their academic and career goals.

"The Kia America scholarships have made an immeasurable impact on college students across the country and have made the pursuit of a higher education degree more attainable by easing the financial burden," said Antonio R. Flores, president and CEO, Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities "We are grateful to Kia for their partnership in our scholarship program and for championing Hispanic success in higher education."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About Our Community Partners

United Negro College Foundation (UNCF)

Founded in 1944, UNCF helps African American students attend and graduate from college. UNCF has helped more than double the number of minorities attending college. Donations help educate over 60,000 students at more than 1,100 schools annually. Visit www.uncf.org to learn more.

American Indian Services (AIS)

Serving Native American students for 40 years, American Indian Services students represent 300 tribes across the Nation. Since 2005, AIS has awarded 35,230 scholarships to deserving Native American students. Visit www.americanindianservices.org to learn more.

Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU)

Founded in 1986, HACU represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education. Each year, thousands of students benefit from HACU's scholarships, college retention and advancement programs, and career development opportunities and programs. Visit www.hacu.net to learn more.

