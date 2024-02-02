KIA AMERICA DROPS 15-SECOND PREVIEW OF "BIG GAME" SPOT

Kia America

02 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has released a :15-second  look at the brand's upcoming "Big Game" ad featuring the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV and a determined young figure skater.

The 60-second spot, scheduled to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, is the centerpiece of an integrated marketing campaign launching Kia's new flagship vehicle. Designed to be a mobile power source, the all-electric Kia EV9 was recently named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. 

"We're excited to kick off the full marketing launch campaign for the Kia EV9, the first mass market three-row EV SUV in the U.S., with our exciting and emotional new spot which will highlight the power we all possess – both literally and figuratively – to help make our dreams come true," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. 

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

