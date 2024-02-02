IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has released a :15-second look at the brand's upcoming "Big Game" ad featuring the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV and a determined young figure skater.

The 60-second spot, scheduled to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, is the centerpiece of an integrated marketing campaign launching Kia's new flagship vehicle. Designed to be a mobile power source, the all-electric Kia EV9 was recently named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury.

KIA AMERICA DROPS 15-SECOND PREVIEW OF “BIG GAME” SPOT

"We're excited to kick off the full marketing launch campaign for the Kia EV9, the first mass market three-row EV SUV in the U.S., with our exciting and emotional new spot which will highlight the power we all possess – both literally and figuratively – to help make our dreams come true," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

