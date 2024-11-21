KIA AMERICA HOSTS WORLD DEBUT OF EV9 GT AT 2024 LA AUTO SHOW

Kia's award winning 3-row EV SUV line expands with the introduction of the sporty GT

Dual-motor EV SUV boasts e-AWD and an estimated 501 horsepower 1

Targeted 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds 2

Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) is a first for a Kia SUV

Exclusive exterior and interior design elements set the EV9 GT apart from the rest

Arrives with integrated North American Charging Standard (NACS) port

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today unveiled the high-performance 2026 Kia EV9 GT SUV3 at the LA Auto Show. With an estimated 501 horsepower1 propelled through dual electric motors mounted front and rear, the EV9 GT is targeted to hit 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds2 and represents the most powerful three-row SUV Kia has ever produced. An electronically controlled suspension, a first for a Kia SUV, sets shock damping based on the selected drive mode or through the GT button mounted on the steering wheel, while larger front brakes are designed to bring the angular SUV to a reassuring halt. Unique design elements inside and out set the EV9 GT apart from the rest of the award-winning EV9 model range.

"The EV9 has been a home run for Kia and introduced the first mass-market electric three-row SUV," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "And EV9 GT includes all those wonderful elements while amping up the fun factor significantly. This new halo trim is set to spark the hearts of driving enthusiasts who still need the practicality of a six-passenger SUV. You can have your cake and eat it too!"

Assembled in South Korea and expected to arrive in the latter half of 20253, the Kia EV9 GT follows on the heels of the hot-blooded EV6 GT but with more room for passengers and their gear. Pricing will be announced closer to the EV9 GT's on-sale date.

Motivation, Ride & Handling

With standard e-AWD4, the Kia EV9 GT is motivated through dual electric motors mounted front and rear. Up front is a 160-kW motor and at the rear, a powerful 270-kW motor. Combined, they net an estimated 501 horsepower1, a 122 HP increase from the EV9 GT-Line's 379 HP. While internal testing continues and final horsepower ratings may differ, Kia is targeting an estimated 0-60 MPH time of just 4.3 seconds2 for the EV9 GT, while the current EV9 GT-Line scoots to 60 MPH in 5.0 seconds2. Helping to bring the EV9 GT to a quick stop are upgraded brakes with exclusive GT-badged front calipers.

Balancing the power is a driver selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), a first of its kind for a Kia three-row SUV. Accessed through the Drive Mode button found on the steering wheel, Normal, Eco, Sport and My Drive modes can be easily toggled by the driver depending on the conditions or desired driving style. Aside from setting shock damping, steering and brake feel are also optimized for each mode. Depressing the bright green GT button found on the steering wheel hub accesses GT mode, dialing in the shock damping to its stiffest setting. The EV9 GT maintains the 7.8-inches of ground clearance and the 5,000-lb. towing capacity5 found on select EV9 trims.

Leaning into its sporting intentions, the EV9 GT arrives standard with exclusive Virtual Gear Shift (VGS)6. Simulating the experience of a traditional step-shift automatic transmission, VGS provides noticeable "shifts" as the vehicle accelerates and can reduce acceleration when the rev limit is reached. While VGS can be felt when used to simulate a traditional automatic transmission, the driver can also use the paddles located on either side of the steering wheel to manually shift through the gears for an elevated sense of driving engagement. In-cabin electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD) works in concert with VGS to replicate the sounds of the gear shifts as the EV9 GT accelerates.

Similar to its EV6 GT stablemate, the EV9 GT comes standard with an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD). The e-LSD helps with corning stability by limiting wheelspin to the tires with less grip. Torque is electronically routed to the tires with more traction to help the EV9 GT maintain a stable attitude as it navigates corners.

What hasn't changed is the 800-volt fast charging architecture that is standard across the EV9 lineup, which is capable of charging from 10-80 percent in less than 25 minutes with DC fast chargers7. Starting in the first half of 2025, all EV9s will come standard with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, opening access to approximately 35,0008 DC fast chargers across the U.S.

GT-Exclusive Design Elements

Befitting its GT moniker, this high-performance EV9 is set apart from other EV9s in the lineup with unique exterior and interior design elements.

Outside, the EV9 GT is shod with 285/45R-21 high-performance Continental tires wrapped around exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels. The Kia EV9 GT calipers are painted in the now-synonymous neon green first seen on the Kia EV6 GT. Unique to the GT, the "ENERGETIC" lighting pattern and GT-exclusive patterns on the Active Air Flaps help set the front end apart.

More distinctive design elements can be found inside. The bright green accents continue in various areas of the interior, including the steering wheel and the seats. Unique to EV9 GT are deeply bolstered sport seats trimmed with Alcantara suede inserts, embossed with the GT logo. Further differentiation can be found with GT-exclusive steering wheel and dashboard trim. In addition, the interior is available in GT-exclusive Dark Gray & Black simulated leather with neon accents.

GT-exclusive graphics face the driver through the large 12.3-inch display screen, while all passengers can enjoy the GT's unique ambient lighting scheme. Since all EV9s come equipped with over- the-air-update technology9 new lighting patterns and content available in the future can easily be downloaded through the Kia Connect app.

ADAS Technology

Equipped with a suite of standard advanced driver assistance features10, the EV9 GT also arrives with Parking Collision Avoidance Assist front, side and rear (PCA – f/s/r)11. The system is designed to provide a warning if the risk of collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle is detected during parking and can automatically assists with emergency braking in certain circumstances.

Other standard ADAS features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 with Car, Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection (FCA 2) with Evasive Steering Assist12 that is designed to provide steering input when a potential collision is detected. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (N-SCC-C)13 is designed to apply the brakes to maintain a predetermined speed through a turn when Smart Cruise Control is active. Other standard ADAS convenience features include: Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA)14, Parking Distance Warning - Forward (PDW-F), Rear (PDW-R), and Side (PDW-S)15, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)16, Surround View Monitor and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA 2)17 among a long list of other standard ADAS features.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

