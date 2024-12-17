All-new 2025 Kia K4 sedan will be the first Kia vehicle to have its own configurator on TikTok

Eight TikTok creators will share exclusive content demonstrating the features, trims and options available on the Kia K4

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced the first-ever "Kia TikTok Creator Car Configurator" designed exclusively for TikTok. Featuring the all-new 2025 K4 compact sedan, the "Kia TikTok Creator Car Configurator" is an entirely new way to configure a vehicle, featuring engaging video transitions that allow the user to build the K4 with the specifications they want and need. The innovative "Kia TikTok Creator Car Configurator" seamlessly takes users from one trim level and color to the next – both interior and exterior – in engaging and entertaining ways.

KIA AMERICA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER CREATOR CAR CONFIGURATOR ON TIKTOK

To bring the first-of-its-kind configurator to life, Kia collaborated with eight popular creators on TikTok to produce a series of engaging videos covering the most popular Kia K4 trim levels and options.

"In an ever-changing world, the 'Kia TikTok Creator Car Configurator' is a new way to connect with consumers on one of the most popular online platforms," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "This configurator allows the user to choose the colors and options they want and build a specific K4 that best suits their needs in a way never available until now. The all-new Kia K4 is a dynamic vehicle and therefore needed an equally dynamic way to deliver an experience unlike any other."

Furthering Kia's commitment to deliver sporty sedans with premium features, advanced technology and elevated performance, the all-new Kia K4 has been named one of three finalists for the 2025 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™1.

With segment-above technology – including 29 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2 – the K4 also offers a high level of refinement, and class-leading rear head room and leg room.3 The available turbocharged engine and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line model yield an engaging and spirited behind-the-wheel experience. Exceeding expectations for connectivity and technology in its segment, the K4 brings standard wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 and an available multi-segment display cockpit with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation.6 Available amenities such as Digital Key 2.0,7 Harman Kardon premium audio,8 and a wide sunroof help define the K4's premium character. The K4 is available in five trim levels: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Class-leading 2nd-row legroom and 2nd-row headroom: Comparison based on publicly available data regarding 2nd-row legroom and 2nd-row headroom in 2024/2025 compact sedans as of November 2024. Compact sedan class as defined by Kia segmentation.

4 Apple® and Apple CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates will apply.

5 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

6 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display. Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

7 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

8 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

SOURCE Kia America