KIA AMERICA PARTNERS WITH CLOUD9 TO BECOME NAMING PARTNER FOR LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TEAM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is proud to announce the next chapter in its partnership with Cloud9, one of the most renowned esports organizations in the world. As the new naming partner for Cloud9's League of Legends team, Kia takes its commitment to performance and creativity to the next level as the team will officially compete as Cloud9 Kia, a testament to the shared values of excellence, resilience, and bold vision that unite the two brands.

Kia's collaboration with Cloud9 has been a journey of growth, driven by mutual trust in the process and a passion for pushing boundaries. Over the past year, this partnership has demonstrated the power of innovation—not only in the competitive esports landscape but also in how fans experience the game.

"Becoming the naming partner of Cloud9's League of Legends team is an exciting evolution of our partnership," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "Kia and Cloud9 share a commitment to excellence, and we are honored to align ourselves with an organization that is as driven and innovative as we are. This partnership is not just about supporting a team—it's about connecting with a community of passionate fans and celebrating the power of performance, on and off the Rift."

As the naming partner, Kia will further enhance its presence across the Cloud9 ecosystem, including dynamic integrations of the Kia EV9 within the team's branding, content creation, and live events. The partnership will ensure that Kia's innovative vision fuels every facet of the team's journey.

Cloud9 Kia will unveil its new branding during the upcoming League of the Americas (LTA) competitive season, accompanied by a lineup of co-branded activations designed to engage and excite the global esports community. From exclusive content series to interactive digital experiences and live fan events, this partnership aims to elevate the esports experience for fans worldwide.

Fans can follow the journey by staying connected on social media and visiting cloud9.gg.

