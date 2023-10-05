KIA AMERICA PLUGS INTO ELECTRIFY EXPO MIAMI, OCTOBER 14-15

Kia America

05 Oct, 2023, 09:46 ET

Attendees can see the upcoming all-new, all-electric, three-row EV9 SUV and drive the award-winning Kia EV6, EV6 GT and Niro EV

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Miami from October 14-15, at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami as part of the brand's continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership. Kia will bring its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo Miami, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand. In Miami, the Kia EV6 -- winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning 2023 Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo Miami attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV1.

Electrify Expo Miami will further reinforce the message that Kia is one of seven leading automakers who together are forming a joint venture to develop a nationwide network of charging stations in an effort to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and make zero-emission driving even more accessible. Participating automakers in the joint venture are BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis NV.

"Electrify Expo is the best place to learn about electric vehicles, experience Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility and learn more about what's in store for the future of automotive electrification," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "With our world-class lineup of award-winning electrified models continually gaining in popularity, we look at the Electrify Expo events as a way reach even more consumers and learn about not only their attitudes toward electrification, but also dispel some of the pervasive myths regarding the impact transitioning to EVs will have on their day-to-day lives."

Kia has also produced a series of educational videos titled, Kia EV Education 101 – An Introduction to Hybrids and EVs which provide additional clarity to and understanding of the EV ownership experience. Available at no cost through the Kia America YouTube Channel, the video series can help educate consumers on the various aspects of owning a hybrid or electric vehicle, including commonly used terms; the differences between hybrid and all-electric vehicles; at home vs. public charging; EV cost savings; maximizing battery life; what range means and how to plan for road trips.

Attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Kia's 2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

October 14-15    Miami    Miami Dade Fairgrounds

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first-hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023.  Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

SOURCE Kia America

