KIA AMERICA PLUGS INTO ELECTRIFY EXPO WASHINGTON, D.C., JULY 22-23

Kia America

19 Jul, 2023, 12:37 ET

Attendees can see the upcoming all-new, all-electric, three-row EV9 SUV and drive the award-winning Kia EV6, EV6 GT and Niro EV

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is plugging into Electrify Expo Washington, D.C., from July 22-23 at RFK Stadium as part of the brand's continued campaign to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership by bringing its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand. In Washington, D.C., the Kia EV6 -- winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning Niro EV model will be available for test drives. Electrify Expo D.C. attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV1.  Kia will participate in several upcoming Electrify Expo events including Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle and Miami.

"Electrify Expo is the best place to learn about electric vehicles and experience Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility leadership with our growing roster of innovative and award-winning electric vehicles," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We look forward to learning more about consumer attitudes toward electrification and the perceived day-to-day impact transitioning to EVs will have. Kia will take what we learn and use that knowledge to develop solutions to help make the transition easier."

In an effort to make its award-winning line-up of EV and hybrid vehicles more accessible to more consumers, Kia is bringing additional clarity and understanding to EV ownership through a series of educational videos titled, Kia EV Education 101 – An Introduction to Hybrids and EVs. Available at no cost through the Kia America YouTube Channel, the video series can help educate consumers on the various aspects of owning a hybrid or electric vehicle, including commonly used terms; the differences between hybrid and all-electric vehicles; at home vs. public charging; EV cost savings; maximizing battery life; what range means and how to plan for road trips.

Attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Kia's 2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

July 22-23

Washington, D.C.

RFK Stadium

August 12-13

New York, Long Island

Nassau Coliseum

September 9-10

Seattle

Marymoor Park

October 14-15

Miami

Miami Dade Fairgrounds

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About Electrify Expo
Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first-hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023.  Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

