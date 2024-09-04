KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST DEALER SALES MONTH IN COMPANY HISTORY

Kia's record-breaking August sales increased 4-percent over the same period last year

Sales of Kia's PHEV and EV models gain 43- and 27-percent, respectively, year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America closed August with record-breaking retail sales, higher than any other month in company history. The addition of the all-electric 3-row EV9 SUV led to a 27-percent increase in EV sales over the same period last year, while PHEV models increased 43-percent year-over-year, resulting in a 9-percent growth in sales of Kia's electrified models over August 2023 and reinforcing the brand's leadership position as the industry shifts toward electrification. Also, the sales of Kia's SUV models posted a 9-percent gain, further underscoring the ongoing popularity of Kia's utility vehicles.

2025 Sportage

Kia America August sales totaled 75,217 units, posting best August sales in company history, with SUVs accounting for 75- and electrified models 18-percent of the overall total. Four Kia models – Seltos (+30-percent); Sportage (+23-percent); Telluride (+5-percent); and Forte (+13-percent) – set best-ever August sales records, further contributing to the brand's record-breaking sales performance.

"Kia's dealer sales were higher than any month in company history by effectively managing inventory shortages as well as executing proactive marketing and sales activities in the month," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia SUVs continue to gain popularity in the market up 9-percent YoY and our EV sales continue to strengthen up 27-percent YoY. Our outlook for the remainder of the year is optimistic with increased availability on the refreshed K5 and the introduction of both Carnival hybrid and the all-new K4 sedan."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

earned eight honors in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards. Individual vehicle awards included: Best Vehicle for Commuters for the Kia Sportage, Top Pick for Tomorrow Seekers for the all-electric Kia EV9, Top Pick for Suburbanites for the Kia EV9, Top Pick for Urbanities for the Kia Seltos, Top Pick for Empty Nesters for the Kia Sorento, Top Pick for Empty Nesters for the Kia Carnival, Top Pick for First-Time Car Buyers for the Kia Seltos, and Top Pick for Commuters for the Kia Niro. The brand's return to the ninth annual Rebelle Rally, marking the brand's fifth consecutive year of competition in the grueling navigational challenge. A custom student-designed wrap will adorn the modified Telluride X-Pro SUV when the Rally takes place this Fall.



MONTH OF AUGUST YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 Model 2023 EV9 2,388 0 13,874 0 EV6 1,885 2,449 14,373 12,714 Rio 0 2,546 1,917 19,100 Forte 12,772 11,333 93,693 84,398 K4 45 0 45 0 K5 6,058 6,480 23,578 43,592 Stinger 0 237 0 5,255 Soul 4,185 4,911 36,078 44,781 Niro 2,669 3,896 23,445 26,333 Seltos 6,033 4,649 44,300 42,323 Sportage 15,114 12,280 107,595 96,022 Sorento 8,735 8,147 62,604 59,523 Telluride 10,273 9,791 73,055 74,834 Carnival 5,060 5,428 30,700 28,535 Total 75,217 72,147 525,257 537,410

