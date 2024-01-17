IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America will return to the Super Bowl next month with a 60-second spot which builds on the fast-growing brand's long history of award-winning creative campaigns and reinforces Kia's position as a sustainable mobility leader. The spot set to air in Super Bowl LVIII marks Kia's 15th appearance in the most watched annual television event.

Kia America Prepping Super Bowl Campaign for All-Electric EV9 Flagship SUV

This year, Kia will spotlight the all-electric EV9, the first mass-market three row EV SUV in the U.S. The 2024 Kia EV9 is on sale now with limited inventory and will be available in all 50 states1. As the flagship of Kia's global Plan S strategy and the first Kia EV to support both V2L2 with its onboard power generator and V2H capabilities3, in the future, the 2024 EV9 could offer the transformative potential to unlock bidirectional charging for properly equipped homes.

The EV9 was recently named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the third occasion in five years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the second win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV). Later this year, the Kia EV9 is expected to be assembled in the U.S. at Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Limited inventory available.

2 V2L requires the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices. These features can be used until a 20 percent battery state of charge. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

3 V2H requires separately sold additional equipment, which is currently not available for purchase. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required and may not be available in all areas.

SOURCE Kia America