Kia America presents rare opportunity to pre-order "First Edition" EV6 all-electric vehicle

First Edition upgrades include Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD power delivery and 77.4 kWh battery. Three limited color combinations are Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant will be exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated door sills with "First Edition" designation and a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume complete this rare opportunity.

"The all-new EV6 represents the future of Kia and this special edition celebrates our first dedicated electric vehicle's remarkable debut," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. "We want to celebrate drivers that are ready to take this exciting road with Kia and offer something truly special and unique to complement their EV lifestyles."

Kia is also making the choice of one of three special gifts available to the first 1500 customers to further celebrate this historic moment and opportunity. Buyers can select from an at-home charger for convenient overnight charging, a credit within a national charging network, or an Apple iWatch for connecting to the EV6's suite of Kia Connect services.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

SOURCE Kia America