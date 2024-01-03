KIA AMERICA REPORTS ALL-TIME BEST ANNUAL SALES

Kia America

03 Jan, 2024, 03:19 ET

Total U.S. volume of 782,451 vehicles shatters Kia's previous yearly sales record set in 2021 by 12-percent
Six models achieve all-time high sales, contributing to seven consecutive years of growth in retail sales excluding fleet transactions
SUV and utility lineup record a 16-percent growth in sales, accounting for 72-percent of sales total
Electrified lineup grows 41-percent in sales

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December sales of 60,275 units capped the best-ever fourth quarter for fast-growing Kia America and wrapped the greatest annual performance in company history. Kia's 2023 total of 782,451 units was up 13-percent year-over-year and 12-percent over the previous record set in 2021. In addition, the brand set an all-time record with 725,817 units sold through Kia dealers nationwide.

"Kia is clearly a brand on the move. Our rugged SUVs and innovative EVs are our greatest strength, and demand across the Kia lineup reached all-time highs in 2023," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Groundbreaking vehicles like our new flagship EV9 EV three-row SUV showcase Kia's unique ability to elevate expectations and push boundaries, and we intend to accelerate our growth trajectory in 2024 with a combination of six all-new and significantly redesigned products scheduled to arrive in showrooms." 

Six Kia models set all-time annual sales records in 2023, including: Carnival (+93-percent); Niro (+26-percent); Seltos (+17-percent); Sportage (+12-percent); Telluride (+11-percent); and Forte (+7-percent). Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 41-percent and SUV sales increased 16-percent over the segments' previous records. Overall, Kia's rugged and capable SUVs accounted for 72-percent of 2023's annual sales total.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • Orlando's premier downtown sports and entertainment destination – and home of the National Basketball Association's Orlando Magic – was renamed the Kia Center. The partnership includes new indoor and outdoor signage, the installation of EV charging stations, Kia vehicle displays and the Kia Terrace, a hospitality lounge for the enjoyment of automotive enthusiasts and sports and music fans.

  • The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 named among Popular Science's "2023 Best of What's New" awards. The publication's editorial team recognized the three-row EV9 SUV for its inventive use of interior materials, noting "Kia's new EV9 may be an impressive-looking electric vehicle, but what's inside may be even more important." This is the first year that a Kia vehicle has been named to Popular Science's annual rankings of the year's "Greatest Innovations."

  • The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV and the rugged-yet-sophisticated 2024 Telluride named to Car and Driver's 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs. In earning this prestigious award for the fifth consecutive year, the Telluride has become a paragon of three-row SUV excellence and one of a few vehicles to be named a Car and Driver 10Best each year it has been on sale. The Telluride's ongoing success has paved the way for its all-electric counterpart, the EV9, which celebrates this award in its first year on sale.

  • The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 and the acclaimed 2024 Telluride named to the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards list. While the EV9 was recognized as the "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" in its first year on sale, the Telluride continued its winning legacy by marking its fifth consecutive year as a category winner, taking the crown in the "Best Midsize SUV" segment for 2024.

  • The Kia Telluride named a segment winner by the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards within the "Midsize SUVs with 3-Row Seating" category, based on analysis of used-vehicle performance, brand outlook and product competitiveness and marking the third consecutive year Telluride has claimed the coveted accolade -- adding to the long list of awards Kia's hot-selling SUV has garnered.

  • The 2024 Kia Sportage was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) 2023 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating.

  • Three Kia vehicles included among the 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy awards including the EV6, Telluride and Soul models. This marks the tenth consecutive year that Soul was honored in the subcompact crossover category and the second consecutive year the all-electric EV6 was recognized in the compact crossover category. Telluride was named a 2024 Best Buy in the midsize crossover category after having first appeared on the list in 2021.

MONTH OF DECEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2023

2022

2023

2022

EV9

1,113

N/A

1,118

N/A

EV6

1,249

1,107

18,879

20,498

Rio

1,279

2,358

26,804

26,996

Forte

9,576

7,693

123,953

108,424

K5

4,866

3,352

64,772

66,298

Stinger

11

394

5,452

7.809

Soul

3,399

4,543

61,263

57,820

Niro

2,441

3,573

36,300

28,744

Seltos

4,425

4,961

60,053

45,711

Sportage

11,133

13,075

140,780

125,245

Sorento

7,739

7,282

88,625

86,406

Telluride

9,441

10,858

110,765

99,891

Carnival

3,603

1,226

43,687

19,706

Total

60,275

60,422

782,451

693,549








