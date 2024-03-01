KIA AMERICA REPORTS FEBRUARY SALES

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America closed February with sales of 59,059 units. Sales of Kia's EV models continued to climb, up 65-percent year-over-year through February with the ongoing launch of the award winning EV9 3-row EV SUV.

Kia's rugged and capable SUVs were up 6-percent year-over-year and accounted for 76-percent of the February sales total.

Three Kia models set all-time February sales records, including: Carnival (+48-percent); Sportage (+18-percent); and Forte (+8-percent).

"Kia is continuing to lead the industry. Our innovative EVs and electrified models are gaining market share and demand for our SUVs continues to grow," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the recent introductions of our refreshed Carnival and K5 models at the Chicago Auto Show and our groundbreaking new flagship, the all-electric EV9 SUV, generating ongoing industry buzz, our outpacing of the industry will continue as Kia offers the models and vehicle segments that consumers are interested in."

The 2024 Kia EV9 was chosen as one of top 3 finalists for the World Car Awards 2024 in two categories 'World Car' and 'World Electric Vehicle.'

The 2024 Kia EV9 receiving the MotorWeek Drivers' Choice "Best EV" award for 2024. Last year, the 2023 Kia EV6 also received the "Best EV" honor, along with the "Best of the Year" title.

The 2024 Kia EV9 was also named a winner in the 2024 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards, taking the win in the SUV category. The EV9's category win has earned it a place as a contender in the final round of judging for the WWCOTY's Top Award, which will be announced on International Women's Day on March 8, 2024 .

. The 2024 Kia Telluride was named Cars.com's Best Family Car of 2024. The Telluride was also a finalist for the Best SUV of 2024 category alongside the 2024 Kia Sorento. The 2024 Kia Seltos was a finalist for Best Car of 2024, the outlet's top category.

Four Kia models named among the U.S. News & World Report annual "Best Cars for the Money" awards for 2024. The prestigious news outlet recognized the Kia Telluride (best 3-row SUV), Sportage Hybrid (best hybrid SUV), Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (best plug-in hybrid SUV) and Kia Soul (best subcompact SUV) in its "Best Cars for the Money" awards for 2024. The annual awards include 11 automotive categories, highlighting cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of quality and value in their respective categories over time. Quality is determined by credible automotive reviews based on factors such as comfort, tech features, fuel economy, safety and reliability. Value is measured by calculating real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.











Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 1,318 N/A 2,726 N/A EV6 1,309 1,294 2,522 2,404 Rio 648 2,385 1,577 4,569 Forte 11,229 10,445 20,206 18,635 K5 2,291 5,146 5,579 8,514 Stinger N/A 622 0 1,088 Soul 3,897 5,233 7,168 10,077 Niro 2,511 3,378 4,573 7,091 Seltos 4,766 3,744 8,766 7,738 Sportage 12,081 10,117 22,075 18,719 Sorento 7,425 7,012 13,445 13,280 Telluride 8,510 9,023 15,426 16,605 Carnival 3,074 2,460 6,087 4,122 Total 59,059 60,859 110,149 112,842

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

