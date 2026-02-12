IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Kia K4 compact sedan has been named MotorWeek's Drivers' Choice for Best Family Car in 2026. The K4 was recognized for its dynamic styling, spacious interior, advanced technology and standard ADAS features.

Kia K4 takes MotorWeek’s 2026 Drivers’ Choice Award for Best Family Car

With bold fastback styling and advanced connectivity, the K4 stands out as a confident and compelling choice. It boasts an available premium, feature-rich interior highlighted by an available nearly 30 inches total combined of digital displays1, 11 standard ADAS2 features, and available upgrades like a Harman Kardon3 premium audio system, heated4 and ventilated front seats, and Digital Key 2.05 with Ultra-Wideband. Drivers can choose between two dynamic powertrains and enjoy up to 29 available ADAS features, including a 360° Surround View Monitor6, depending on which trim is selected

"The K4 is the prime example of Kia's commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations by raising the bar and delivering sedans that combine comfort, performance, technology, and safety," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "It's an honor to be recognized as the 2026 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Family Car as it validates the K4 checks every box that consumers look for, which makes it the obvious choice in the compact sedan segment."

MotorWeek's production team evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks, and SUVs every year. Drivers' Choice Award winners, in 12 consumer-driven categories, were chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

"MotorWeek's choice of Best Family Car is the Kia K4. With the auto business favoring SUVs and trucks, it's easy to forget that well over a million family cars were sold in the U.S. last year. Cars still represent great value, a trait personified by the K4," said Brian Roberts, senior executive producer, MotorWeek. "Beyond value, the Kia K4 also delivers impressive style - first in sedan form, and now also in a hatchback - along with easy-to-use tech, with extremely comfortable amounts of space. It is also one of the smoothest family cars we've ever driven. But really, it is the fact that Kia managed somehow to cram an entire midsize sport sedan's worth of fun into this compact entry, and we just loved driving it."

For the last 45 years, MotorWeek has paused halfway through their television season to examine the state of the automotive business, and to judge the year's best new cars, SUVs and trucks. Driving, researching, and performing instrumented testing of over 150 new vehicles every year, this intensive process nets a list of the best vehicles in each class. The goal is to produce a list of winners that align with the perspectives of automotive experts and consumers alike, with recommendations that can be used as a practical guide for new-vehicle shopping.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About MotorWeek

Television's longest-running and most-respected automotive series, MotorWeek launched a new TV genre in 1981 by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a trusted source of automotive news on television and the web.

Maryland Public Television produces and distributes the series nationwide and overseas. It airs on 90 percent of PBS stations. Viewers can find the days and times their local public television station airs MotorWeek by going to the station listings page on MotorWeek.org. MotorWeek can also be seen on the MAVTV motorsports and automotive enthusiasts' cable channel, and Spanish-language viewers can catch the show on the V-me network.

Current episodes can be streamed 24/7 on mobile devices and streaming boxes or sources by downloading the free PBS app, while the latest episodes are also available for free at pbs.org/motorweek. Recent seasons of MotorWeek are also now available on the free streaming service Tubi. Hundreds of MotorWeek-archived road tests and features, including popular Retro Road Test Marathons, can also be accessed at youtube.com/motorweek, reaching nearly three million viewers each month.

For additional 24/7 access to all things MotorWeek, download the free MotorWeek app with its unique "EVerything" tab offering specifications of all the electric and plug-in vehicles, both new and used, on the market today.

MotorWeek is also the source for up-to-the-minute automotive news, instantaneous driving impressions, and exclusive videos at MotorWeek.org. Viewers can also follow the series on Facebook, as well as download complete shows on iTunes.

1 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display. Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation

2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution

3 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

4 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

5 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

6 When engaged, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

