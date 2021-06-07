Kia America set to reopen reservation website for "First Edition" EV6 all-electric vehicle

"Early demand for the all-new EV6 has been overwhelming and we quickly reset our special Reservation website to handle expanded access and traffic," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "Fairness is a fundamental component of our corporate culture, and therefore we thought best to suspend the original process, enhance the reservation procedure, and then reopen this exclusive opportunity to the many folks who had been in line and excited to join us on this journey."

First Edition upgrades include Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD power delivery and 77.4 kWh battery. Three limited color combinations are Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant will be exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated door sills with "First Edition" designation and a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume complete this rare opportunity.

