Kia America returns to the iconic all-women navigational challenge for fifth consecutive year, marking the third year of competition for the Telluride

The competing modified Telluride X-Pro will feature a unique livery designed by an ArtCenter College of Design student

Verena Mei , Kia's Rebelle Rally driver for the fourth consecutive year, partners with experienced rally driver and navigator, Kendra Miller

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is proud to announce its participation in the ninth annual Rebelle Rally, marking the brand's fifth consecutive year of competition in the grueling navigational challenge. In anticipation of the rally, Kia is excited to offer a sneak peek at a custom student-designed wrap the modified Telluride X-Pro will sport when it hits the dirt later this fall.

Kia America Teases Telluride X-Pro’s Return to the Rebelle Rally with Custom, Student-Designed Livery

In collaboration with the esteemed ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, CA, Kia challenged a group of students to create a striking and unique livery for the competing Telluride X-Pro. After two weeks of creative effort, four designs were submitted, with the winning design created by Jaiwon Lee, a senior graphic design student specializing in brand identity and typography.

"It's so valuable for our students to apply and grow their skills on amazing projects like this for sponsors like Kia, who have a long history of working with ArtCenter and supporting what we do," said Monica Schlaug, ArtCenter's Associate Chair of Graphic Design, BFA. "We can't wait to see Jaiwon's work in action in the upcoming Rebelle Rally, and we want to thank our faculty team, Lavinia Lascaris and Gina Park, for their work in creating this great experience."

Inspired by the navigational skills used in the Rebelle Rally, Jaiwon's design is based on a topographic map of the Las Vegas Valley.

"I wanted to emphasize Kia's philosophy of 'Opposites United,' which seeks synergy and harmony through contrasting ideas," said Jaiwon. "My design embodies this philosophy by harmonizing organic motifs from nature with mechanical features inspired by roads and racing."

Partnering with the ArtCenter College of Design for the graphic design challenge was a natural choice, as several designers at Kia Design Center America (KDCA) are graduates of the school.

"With many of our talented KDCA designers hailing from the highly regarded ArtCenter College of Design, we wanted to give back to the school by providing current students an opportunity to showcase their incredible talent on the Rebelle Rally stage," said Tom Kearns, Chief Designer, Kia Design Center America. "We are immensely proud of the students' remarkable work and we eagerly anticipate seeing Jaiwon's design on the Telluride X-Pro as it embarks on its Rebelle Rally journey in a couple of months."

For the fourth year in a row, professional rally driver Verena Mei will serve as the Kia's Rebelle Rally pilot, with Kendra Miller, an experienced driver and navigator, by her side. More information on the Rebelle Rally X-Pro and the team will be revealed later this fall.

About ArtCenter College of Design

Founded in 1930 and located in Pasadena, California, ArtCenter College of Design is a global leader in art and design education. ArtCenter offers 11 undergraduate and seven graduate degrees in a wide variety of industrial design disciplines as well as visual and applied arts. Renowned for both its ties to industry and its social impact initiatives, ArtCenter is the first design school to receive the United Nations' Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) status. Throughout the College's long and storied history, ArtCenter alumni have had a profound impact on popular culture, the way we live and important issues in our society.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

SOURCE Kia America