IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, Kia America will debut five new vehicles at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. Across multiple car lines, the show will play host to the debut of ICE, HEV, PHEV and EV Kia models brimming with new design elements, upgraded performance and Kia's latest connectivity technology.

Kia America to Unveil Five New Vehicles at Upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show

The Opposites United design iconography was first introduced on the EV6 in early 2021 and has since grown to encompass multiple new vehicles from Kia. It was most recently highlighted during the global debut of the production version of the EV3 and will eventually course through every upcoming model from the South Korean mobility brand.

"With five vehicles to unveil at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show, we want it to be made very clear that Kia is driving forward on all fronts," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are going to pull the wraps off some of the most important elements of our award-winning portfolio and we believe our customers will be delighted at what's coming to our showrooms in the very near future."

The Kia press conference is scheduled to take place November 21 at 9:45 AM, Pacific Time, and consumers can experience the event in real time by tuning into the livestream at Kia.com.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

