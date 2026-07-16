IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America announced, through its fifth annual "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program, that the company and its nationwide network of retailers raised more than $4.7 million to support nonprofit organizations across the United States in 2025. The total includes donations of more than $1.5 million each to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and No Kid Hungry while also providing critical funding to organizations focused on children's health, hunger relief, veterans, disaster response and community well-being.

Kia America’s “Accelerate the Good” Dealer Match Program Raises More Than $4.7 Million for Non-profits Nationwide in 2025 Kia America’s “Accelerate the Good” Dealer Match Program Raises More Than $4.7 Million for Non-profits Nationwide in 2025

"At Kia America, giving back is central to who we are," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "The continued success of our 'Accelerate the Good' initiative reflects the shared commitment of Kia and our nationwide retailer network to invest in the communities we serve. Together, we are proud to support organizations that deliver lifesaving care, strengthen families, fight hunger and create meaningful opportunities for people across the country."

Now in its fifth year, Accelerate the Good continues to expand its impact by supporting national and regional nonprofit organizations while empowering Kia retailers to strengthen the communities where they live and work.

Donations from our network of nearly 800 dealers supported organizations focused on children's health, hunger relief, disaster response, military families and youth services, including:

American Red Cross

Angel Wings for Veterans

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters

Covenant House

Do Greater Charlotte

Feeding South Florida

No Kid Hungry

Operation Homefront

Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Toys for Tots

Beyond national charities, Kia retailers also partnered with local food banks, children's hospitals, shelters and community organizations across the country. The initiative also includes employee-led volunteer efforts such as food pantry service, beach cleanups, clothing drives and the assembly of art kits for hospitalized children.

Accelerate the Good is part of Kia's broader commitment to creating long-term social impact through community investment, scholarships for underserved students and grants supporting environmental innovation, ocean conservation and animal welfare.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America