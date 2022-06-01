Kia America's Rapid Growth in Electrified Vehicles Continued in May

Best-Ever Combined May Sales for the Niro Hybrid, PHEV and EV; More Than 2,400 All-New Sportage Hybrids Sold In First Full Month of Availability

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced May sales of 57,941 units with the Niro family of hybrid, PHEV and EV models posting best-ever May sales, up more than 28-percent over the previous record set in 2021. In addition, the first full month of deliveries of the all-new Sportage HEV charged ahead in May, with 2,417 units sold. Sales of Kia's electrified models were up 132-percent over the previous May record set in 2021; and up 5-percent over the all-time monthly sales record for the vehicle category set in March of 2022.