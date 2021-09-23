Kia Announces 2021 class of the Great Unknowns Scholarship recipients

More than 45 students have received the $5,000 yearly scholarship since 2019. A video introducing this year's recipients shares how they will approach their studies to achieve their ambitions. The video can be found here .

"At Kia America, we believe movement inspires ideas. From engineering, to innovation, to design, we are relentless in our mission to make vehicles whose quality we are proud to stand behind," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "Our dedication to innovation extends to the community. We are proud to support talented students in their endeavors to build a better future."

This year's recipients have declared majors at some of the most prestigious colleges across the U.S. in many of today's most competitive industries, including: Biology, Computer Science, Dairy Science, Engineering, Business Analytics, Neuroscience and Pre-Med.

Kia's "Great Unknows" scholarship program is a key tenant of the "Accelerate The Good" initiative, which has provided more than $2.5 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to monetary donations, Kia Team Member volunteers assembled personal protective equipment (PPE) at Kia's manufacturing plant in Georgia for front line medical staff early in the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately delivering more than 550,000 face shields to hospitals and medical centers across the country.

