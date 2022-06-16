KIA ANNOUNCES 2023 SELTOS PRICING

• S FWD $22,890



• LX AWD $22,840



• S AWD $24,390



• Nightfall Edition AWD $27,040



• EX AWD $26,140



• SX AWD $28,340

Engine:

2.0L Atkinson 4-Cylinder: 146 hp/132 lb.-ft. of torque (LX, S, EX)

1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder: 175 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (Nightfall Edition and SX)

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

• FWD: 29/35/31



• AWD: 27/31/29

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Driver Attention Warning

Std: All trims

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist-Rear

Std: S, Nightfall, EX, SX

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Std: SX

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:

Std: LX, S, NF, EX - Pedestrian Detection / SX – Cyclist Detection

Smart Cruise Control

Std: SX

Lane Keeping Assist:

Std: All trims

Lane Following Assist:

Std: All trims

Highway Driving Assist

Std: SX

Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 172 in.



• Overall Width: 70.9 in.



• Overall Height: 63.6 in.



• Wheelbase: 103.5 in.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. See fueleconomy.gov for more details.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

