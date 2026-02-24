Kia Georgia celebrates trio of major milestones, including Start of Production for 2027 Kia Telluride

Kia Georgia also commemorates production of the state of Georgia's first-ever HEV and the plant's 5 millionth vehicle

WEST POINT, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Georgia team members marked another historic day at its West Point facility Tuesday with the start of production of the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride.

Kia Georgia celebrates the launch of the 2027 Kia Telluride HEV and the 5 millionth vehicle assembled at the plant. Pictured with the 2027 Kia Telluride HEV, from left: Consul General Joon-ho Lee; State Rep. Vance Smith; Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier; Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Chris Nunn; Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson; Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess; Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp; Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp; Kia North America and Kia America President and CEO Sean Yoon; HATCI President John Robb; Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark and Hyundai Motor Group Washington Office Senior Vice President Drew Ferguson.

The ceremonial vehicle represented two other major milestones: the first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) assembled in the state of Georgia and the 5 millionth vehicle produced at Kia Georgia. In a ceremony attended by Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, team members and state/community leaders, this single Telluride is a symbol of all three milestones and represents Kia's continued growth, innovation and investment in advanced manufacturing in Georgia.

"As the only plant in the world that builds Telluride, today represents far more than the launch of a vehicle," said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "It reflects the strength of our West Point team, the trust of our customers and Kia's commitment to building the future of mobility here in Georgia. Reaching five million vehicles and introducing, not only the first HEV assembled in Georgia, but Kia's first US-assembled HEV, is a testament to both Kia's storied history and our direction going forward."

Since beginning production in 2009, Kia Georgia has grown into one of the region's largest employers and a cornerstone of automotive manufacturing in the Southeast. The Telluride, one of the industry's most awarded vehicles, has become a flagship model for the brand and a symbol of quality built in West Point.

"Marty and I were honored to be back in West Point today to help celebrate this latest milestone for Kia Georgia," said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. "Since its introduction in 2019, the Telluride has been exclusively Georgia-made and has become one of the most successful vehicles in Kia's lineup. This success story is the direct result of our proven partnership approach to creating long-lasting relationships between Kia Georgia, the local community, and our entire state. As they continue to innovate and invest in the future, I am proud to congratulate the Kia Georgia team on this historic moment."

Stuart Countess, Kia Georgia's President and CEO, emphasized that the day's milestones were made possible by the dedication of the team members at Kia Georgia.

"Five million vehicles do not happen by chance," said Countess. "They are the result of the teamwork that the Kia Georgia team has become famous for. The ability to produce world class gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs and now HEVs speak volumes about the versatility and talent in this plant. These milestones belong to the Kia Georgia team, and we are proud to continue building the future together here in West Point."

