IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing for the 2025 Telluride, its popular SUV known for its bold design, advanced features, and spacious interior. For 2025, the Telluride offers updated trims, new color options, and enhanced towing capabilities. The 2025 model year Telluride brings a variety of updates across its lineup, further enhancing its appeal in the crowded SUV segment. Pricing for the 2025 Telluride is as follows:

Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Telluride

Pricing – MSRP1 (excludes $1,395 destination)

Telluride LX FWD $36,190 Telluride S FWD $39,090 Telluride EX FWD $41,790 Telluride SX FWD $45,890 Telluride S AWD $41,090 Telluride EX AWD $43,790 Telluride EX X-Line AWD $46,085 Telluride EX X-Pro AWD $47,085 Telluride SX AWD $47,890 Telluride SX X-Line AWD $49,485 Telluride SX-P AWD $51,090 Telluride SX-P X-Line AWD $52,385 Telluride SX-P X-Pro AWD $53,385

Trim Updates:

New Standard Features: All trims now come equipped with second-row side airbags and Highway Driving Assist 1.5 2 .

All trims now come equipped with second-row side airbags and Highway Driving Assist 1.5 . Enhanced Performance: The X-Pro AWD trim offers a standard increased towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs., up from the previous 5,000 lbs., along with improved off-road capabilities due to a 10mm increase in ground clearance.

The X-Pro AWD trim offers a standard increased towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs., up from the previous 5,000 lbs., along with improved off-road capabilities due to a 10mm increase in ground clearance. Interior Enhancements: X-Line and X-Pro trims feature Terracotta interior color and embossed front seats, along with upgraded technology, including a standard 12.3-inch dual-screen integrated display and Digital Key 2 Touch 3 available on SX trim and above.

X-Line and X-Pro trims feature Terracotta interior color and embossed front seats, along with upgraded technology, including a standard 12.3-inch dual-screen integrated display and Digital Key 2 Touch available on SX trim and above. Exterior Design Changes: Standard Gloss Black exterior accents, including roof rails and emblems, distinguish the X-Line and X-Pro trims, providing a more refined look.

The 2025 Telluride continues to lead its class with a blend of innovative technology, advanced driver assistance features, and premium comfort, making it the ultimate choice for those who desire both style and substance in an SUV.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary

2 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Allows customers to use their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy smart devices as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices.

