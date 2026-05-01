FAST-GROWING KIA AMERICA EXTENDS RECORD ANNUAL SALES PACE THROUGH APRIL

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Kia America

May 01, 2026, 04:06 ET

  • April year-to-date sales reach a record 279,718 units, up 2 percent year-over-year
  • Telluride, Sportage Hybrid, and Sorento Hybrid achieve best-ever April sales
  • Hybrid and electrified models deliver record April monthly and year-to-date results
  • Telluride, Carnival, Sportage, and K4 post best-ever April year-to-date performance

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to attract a broad range of new customers with award-winning electrified and ICE powertrains, Kia America delivered 72,703 units in April, reflecting a 3 percent year-over-year variance due to elevated demand in April of 2025. The brand still set a new year-to-date total sales record of 279,718 vehicles sold through the first four months of the year, which marks a 2 percent increase over the first four months of 2025.

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FAST-GROWING KIA AMERICA EXTENDS RECORD ANNUAL SALES PACE THROUGH APRIL
FAST-GROWING KIA AMERICA EXTENDS RECORD ANNUAL SALES PACE THROUGH APRIL

This strong momentum was led by the all-new Telluride, which continues to set sales records achieving its highest April sales total in the model's history, up 16 percent over the previous record set in April of 2025. In addition, Sportage Hybrid (+112 percent); Sorento Hybrid (+34 percent); and K4 (+1 percent) each achieved best-ever April sales.

Electrified models posted significant gains, led by EV9 (+481 percent) and EV6 (+11 percent). Hybrid sales rose 97 percent, while total electrified sales increased 71 percent, both setting new April records.

In addition, six Kia models including Sportage HEV (+117 percent) and Sportage ICE (+5 percent); Telluride (+19 percent); Carnival (+16 percent); Sorento HEV (+7 percent); and K4 (+1 percent) – set new April year-to-date sales records. Kia's hybrid (+81 percent) and electrified (+41 percent) models also set new year-to-date sales records.

"Achieving record sales milestones amid challenging market conditions highlights the company's ability to align with customers evolving preferences for SUVs and hybrid vehicles," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The 2027 Telluride continues to exceed expectations, in part due to the arrival of its first available hybrid powertrain, and when coupled with the recent introductions of the Seltos and EV3 models at the New York Auto Show, we are confident that Kia's total market share will continue to grow."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

  • The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid has been recognized in Cars.com's 2026 Best Value New Cars awards, earning the top spot in the Compact SUV category.
  • IONNA, the charging network founded by eight of the world's top automakers, including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota, announced a landmark strategic partnership with leading convenience and mobility brand Circle K to significantly expand access to high-powered EV charging across the United States.

MONTH OF APRIL

APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2026

2025

2026

2025

EV9

1,349

232

4,089

3,988

EV6

728

656

2,751

4,394

K4/Forte

13,214

13,097

50,434

50,101

K5

6,537

6,248

25,343

21,995

Soul

171

5,069

3,470

16,346

Niro

1,491

2,350

8,946

7,468

Seltos

5,335

4,051

20,034

15,426

Sportage

15,803

16,178

60,507

57,479

Sorento

9,109

9,659

30,619

34,776

Telluride

12,577

10,860

48,505

40,703

Carnival

6,389

6,405

25,020

20,979

Total

72,703

74,805

279,718

273,655

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert 

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

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