IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has named four Kia models to its inaugural "Best Adventure Vehicles" awards, highlighting Kia's range of models suited for road trips and outdoor adventures. The 2026 Kia Carnival was named Best Minivan for Camping, the 2026 Kia K5 earned Best Car for Road-Tripping, the 2026 Kia Niro won Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for Road-Tripping, and the 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid was awarded Best Compact Hybrid SUV for Road-Tripping.

Kia Earns Four Honors in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 “Best Adventure Vehicles” Awards.

"These awards recognize Kia's commitment to offering vehicles that meet the needs of a wide range of drivers, whether they're planning a weekend getaway, a long-distance road trip or everyday family adventures," said Russell Wager, vice president marketing, Kia America. "From the spacious and flexible Carnival to the refined K5 sedan and the efficient Niro and Sportage Hybrid SUVs, Kia continues to deliver vehicles designed for the way customers travel today."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the inaugural Best Adventure Vehicles awards recognize standout vehicles designed for camping, road-tripping and off-road exploration. Winners were selected using category-specific methodologies evaluating capability, cargo space, passenger comfort, fuel economy, available adventure-focused features and overall vehicle quality.

The award-winning Kia lineup reflects a range of adventure-friendly strengths, from the Carnival's spacious interior and flexibility to the K5's refined ride quality and comfort. The Niro and Sportage Hybrid also earned recognition for delivering fuel-efficient performance paired with the versatility and practicality road-trippers value most.

"The idea of an 'adventure vehicle' means something different to every buyer, and four models from Kia's wide array of vehicles perfectly fit the traveling needs of families of various sizes," said John Vincent, senior editor/vehicle testing at U.S. News & World Report. "For those just starting out and watching every penny they spend on gas, there's the Niro and Sportage Hybrid. For larger families, the Carnival and K5 offer spacious cabins and great road manners."

To determine the winners, U.S. News evaluated 148 new vehicles across 18 car, SUV, minivan and truck classes. Vehicles were assessed using methodologies tailored to off-roading, road-tripping and camping needs. Read more about the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards here.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America