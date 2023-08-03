KIA EV6 RECEIVES STRAIGHT A'S ON CARS.COM'S 2023 CAR SEAT FIT REPORT CARD

2023 Kia EV6 was one of only seven vehicles to receive perfect scores from the Cars.com's child passenger safety technicians

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia EV6 straight A's on Cars.com's 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card, highlighting vehicles that received top scores from the outlet's certified child passenger safety technicians. The EV6 is one of only seven vehicles that received all A's from Cars.com's safety technicians.

2023 EV6
The electrifying Kia EV6 rocked the EV segment when it went on sale last year, launching Kia's ambitious Plan S strategy to become a leader in electrification. Since its introduction, the Kia EV6 has received numerous accolades due to its wide array of electrified trimlines, including the Wind, GT-Line and GT1.

"As we continue toward Kia's electrified future, we are proud to earn top scores from the Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We remain committed to developing electrified vehicles with families in mind, especially with the launch of the 2024 Kia EV9, the brand's first three-row, all-electric SUV, later this year."

The Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card compiles 12 months' worth of comprehensive Car Seat Checks conducted by Cars.com's team of experts. Each Car Seat Check is performed by a certified child-passenger safety technician who installs three types of car seats — infant, convertible and high-back booster — into each new vehicle and evaluates the vehicle's latch system, as well as how the vehicle accommodates different car seats. Cars.com tests vehicles as they are made available by automakers.

"Its spacious backseat, easily reachable latch anchors and clear instruction labels make installing car seats a breeze — effortlessly scoring straight A's on our Car Seat Check," said Jennifer Geiger, Cars.com News Editor and Certified Child-Passenger Safety Technician. "Add the lucrative combination of affordability, range and abundant passenger legroom, the Kia EV6 is a great family-friendly option for parents seeking an electric vehicle."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Extremely limited inventory available.

SOURCE Kia America

