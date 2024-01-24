KIA EV9 AND KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID EARN 2024 EDMUNDS TOP RATED AWARDS

All-electric, three-row Kia EV9 named the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best and Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for its first year in production

Kia Sportage Hybrid named the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the second year in a row

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 and the 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid received 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Awards. The new all-electric, three-row Kia EV9 was named the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV and was further recognized with Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for its first year on sale. The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid was honored as the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the second year in a row, and in its second year in production.

Kia EV9 and Sportage Hybrid Earn 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Awards

"We are proud to receive these awards for the all-new Kia EV9 and the capable Kia Sportage Hybrid, both being superb examples of Kia's multiple pathways to electrification," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With the numerous accolades that the EV9 has already received – including this honor from the Edmunds team of experts – we are excited to continue celebrating the brand's first all-electric, three-row SUV."

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process, including results from the Edmunds EV Range Test™ and Edmunds EV Charging Test™ for EVs in consideration. The Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award is given at the editors' discretion and considers the vehicle's impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers.

"Few vehicles have ever impressed our test team more than the Kia EV9. We've waited a long time for a three-row electric SUV at a more accessible price, and Kia has established a high benchmark," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' Editor-in-Chief. "It beautifully fuses the best attributes of the latest electric vehicles with the practicality and versatility of a traditional three-row. If this is the future of American family transport, then the future is bright."

The EV9 is a touchstone celebrating Kia's vision for an electrified future as a mobility leader. Building on Kia's reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 helps bring the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America