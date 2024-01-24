KIA EV9 AND KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID EARN 2024 EDMUNDS TOP RATED AWARDS

News provided by

Kia America

24 Jan, 2024, 16:49 ET

  • All-electric, three-row Kia EV9 named the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best and Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for its first year in production
  • Kia Sportage Hybrid named the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the second year in a row

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 and the 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid received 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Awards. The new all-electric, three-row Kia EV9 was named the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV and was further recognized with Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for its first year on sale. The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid was honored as the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the second year in a row, and in its second year in production.

Continue Reading
Kia EV9 and Sportage Hybrid Earn 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Awards
Kia EV9 and Sportage Hybrid Earn 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Awards

"We are proud to receive these awards for the all-new Kia EV9 and the capable Kia Sportage Hybrid, both being superb examples of Kia's multiple pathways to electrification," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With the numerous accolades that the EV9 has already received – including this honor from the Edmunds team of experts – we are excited to continue celebrating the brand's first all-electric, three-row SUV."

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process, including results from the Edmunds EV Range Test™ and Edmunds EV Charging Test for EVs in consideration. The Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award is given at the editors' discretion and considers the vehicle's impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers.

"Few vehicles have ever impressed our test team more than the Kia EV9. We've waited a long time for a three-row electric SUV at a more accessible price, and Kia has established a high benchmark," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' Editor-in-Chief. "It beautifully fuses the best attributes of the latest electric vehicles with the practicality and versatility of a traditional three-row. If this is the future of American family transport, then the future is bright."

The EV9 is a touchstone celebrating Kia's vision for an electrified future as a mobility leader. Building on Kia's reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 helps bring the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

Also from this source

KIA AMERICA PREPARA LA CAMPAÑA DEL SUPER BOWL PARA EL TOTALMENTE ELÉCTRICO SUV INSIGNIA EV9

KIA AMERICA PREPARA LA CAMPAÑA DEL SUPER BOWL PARA EL TOTALMENTE ELÉCTRICO SUV INSIGNIA EV9

Kia América regresará al Super Bowl el próximo mes con un anuncio de 60 segundos que se basa en la larga historia de campañas creativas galardonadas...
KIA AMERICA PREPPING SUPER BOWL CAMPAIGN FOR ALL-ELECTRIC EV9 FLAGSHIP SUV

KIA AMERICA PREPPING SUPER BOWL CAMPAIGN FOR ALL-ELECTRIC EV9 FLAGSHIP SUV

Kia America will return to the Super Bowl next month with a 60-second spot which builds on the fast-growing brand's long history of award-winning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Awards

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.