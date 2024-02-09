KIA EV9 NAMED 'BEST EV' IN 2024 MOTORWEEK DRIVERS' CHOICE AWARDS

News provided by

Kia America

09 Feb, 2024, 12:24 ET

  • This marks the second year in a row that Kia received the "Best EV" honor from MotorWeek, following the Kia EV6 win in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2024 Kia EV9 received the MotorWeek Drivers' Choice "Best EV" award for 2024. Last year, the 2023 Kia EV6 also received the "Best EV" honor, along with the "Best of the Year" title.

"As the brand's first all-electric, three-row SUV, the Kia EV9 continues to receive praise for the vehicle's overall excellence and execution across many factors," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are proud to receive the 'Best EV' award from MotorWeek again this year for the all-new EV9."

Continue Reading
Kia EV9 named ‘Best EV’ by MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards
Kia EV9 named ‘Best EV’ by MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

To determine the winners, the MotorWeek team evaluates nearly 150 vehicles based on factors such as price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency. The staff then selects the best models in a variety of lifestyle categories ranging from family sedans to luxury cars, large utilities to pickups.

"Of the three all-electric vehicles that share our Best EV honor for 2024, there is only one that we'd say was truly a game changer this year, and that's the Kia EV9," said John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek. "As the first true reasonably priced family size 3-row all-electric SUV to hit the market, the EV9 not only sets a new benchmark for EVs, but for family SUVs in general."

Building on Kia's reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

SOURCE Kia America

Also from this source

El KIA CARNIVAL MPV DEL 2025 REDEFINIDO: ELEVANDO EL ATRACTIVO MULTIUSOS CON POTENCIA HÍBRIDA, MEJORAS DE DISEÑO SOFISTICADO Y ATRACTIVA TECNOLOGÍA DE PRÓXIMA GENERACIÓN

El KIA CARNIVAL MPV DEL 2025 REDEFINIDO: ELEVANDO EL ATRACTIVO MULTIUSOS CON POTENCIA HÍBRIDA, MEJORAS DE DISEÑO SOFISTICADO Y ATRACTIVA TECNOLOGÍA DE PRÓXIMA GENERACIÓN

Hoy, en el Salón del Automóvil de Chicago 2024, el renovado vehículo multipropósito Kia Carnival del 2025 se reafirmó como pionero en el segmento de...
EL COMERCIAL DEL SUPER BOWL DE KIA AMERICA CELEBRA EL PODER OCULTO DENTRO DE TODOS NOSOTROS

EL COMERCIAL DEL SUPER BOWL DE KIA AMERICA CELEBRA EL PODER OCULTO DENTRO DE TODOS NOSOTROS

Este fin de semana, Kia América regresa al Super Bowl con una 60-second spot (comercial de 60 segundos) presenta el totalmente nuevo Kia EV9 del...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.