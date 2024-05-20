Kia's all-electric three-row SUV also took top honors in the Performance SUV, Mid-size CUV and Electric Vehicle categories

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Living up to the "everything's bigger in Texas" adage, the Kia EV9 three-row SUV was named "Electric Vehicle of Texas" at the 2024 Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup. In addition, Kia's new flagship was deemed "Best in Class" in the Performance SUV, Mid-size CUV and Electric Vehicle categories by the attending TAWA members.

Kia EV9 SUV Named “2024 Electric Vehicle of Texas” by the Texas Auto Writers Association

The annual competition saw more than 20 TAWA automotive journalist members from across the U.S. converge for a two-day evaluation of the industry's best trucks, SUVs and CUVs. TAWA journalist members who attended the event evaluated participating vehicles across a wide variety of criteria.

"The Kia EV9's trophy case continues to grow and being named the 'Electric Vehicle of Texas' from the 2024 TAWA Auto Roundup is further evidence that the first mainstream three-row EV SUV has wide appeal," said Steven Center, CEO & EVP, Kia America. "Texans love their SUVs and the TAWA members are a discerning group who are well aware of that fact, which makes EV9's recognition all the more significant for the Kia brand."

After driving each vehicle on predetermined street courses, TAWA members voted on the top vehicles in a variety of categories. Journalists were encouraged to drive the vehicles as they would if they were simulating their own day-to-day driving conditions.

More information on the 2024 TAWA Auto Round-Up, including the full list of participating vehicles, can be found at www.texasautowriters.org.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

