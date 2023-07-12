Kia Georgia Plans Expansion to Accommodate EV9 Production

Over $200 million expansion will allow for assembly of the upcoming all-electric EV9 SUV in conjunction with the four models currently assembled at Kia Georgia (Telluride, Sorento, Sportage and K5)

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Georgia's West Point assembly plant is undergoing a transformation that will allow for the assembly of the all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV in the second quarter of 2024. This over $200 million expansion will create nearly 200 additional jobs in Troup County with EV9 joining the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs and the K5 mid-size sedan as the fifth model to be assembled at Kia Georgia.

"Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another 'game changer' for Kia," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "This will be the most sophisticated vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road. Best of all, it will be assembled in West Point, Georgia."

EV9 will be the first EV for Kia to be assembled in North America and combines all the best SUV elements of the award-winning Telluride with the best EV elements of the award-winning EV6. EV9 will mix capability with technology and refined elegance.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced partsThe EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. Kia Georgia is home to the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs, the K5 mid-size sedan and, coming soon, the all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV.

