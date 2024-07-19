KIA NAMED AMONG TIME MAGAZINE'S WORLD'S MOST SUSTAINABLE COMPANIES OF 2024

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is pleased to announce that it has been named among TIME Magazine's "World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024."

TIME Magazine collected a roster of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, and then partnered with data firm Statista to develop methodology to assess sustainability. Companies were measured on external sustainability ratings. Key criteria included adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations. The final step involved researching various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from the companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports.

"Kia is honored to be recognized in TIME's 'World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024' list," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This accolade reflects Kia's commitment to electrified vehicles. Kia is driving towards a future where mobility is sustainable, efficient, and accessible to everyone. This distinction from TIME motivates us to further accelerate our efforts in creating a sustainable future for all."

Kia's sustainable mobility initiatives are guided by its comprehensive "Plan S" strategy. "Plan S" represents a bold shift for Kia, heavily focusing on electrification. Kia expects to build an EV lineup of 15 models globally by 2027, including the recently revealed EV3.

See TIME's full list here: time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2024/

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

