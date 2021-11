Kia pledges to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider' and unveils roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

In the first meaningful step in line with its corporate vision, Kia announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, based on three key pillars – 'Sustainable Mobility', 'Sustainable Planet' and 'Sustainable Energy'.

The pillars will guide Kia in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in all operational facets, from supply, logistics, vehicle production and vehicle use through to disposal of waste. By 2045, Kia plans to reduce 97% of the company's 2019 level of carbon emissions. The company will attain carbon neutrality by implementing additional measures to fully offset its remaining carbon emissions.

※ Carbon Neutrality: state of balance between the CO2 emitted into the atmosphere and the CO2 removed from the atmosphere.

"For us, it is not only about setting goals and reaching targets. It is about setting a vision that will inspire others to join the movement to benefit humanity and protect the environment," said Hosung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "In line with our vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider, we commit to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045."

Kia also previewed the Concept EV9 ahead of its AutoMobility LA reveal. The battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept embodies Kia's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

The 'Kia Sustainability Movement' virtual presentation can be viewed through the following YouTube link from 11/11 17:00 (KST) : link

