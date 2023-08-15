KIA RETURNS TO MONTEREY CAR WEEK WITH THE UPCOMING ALL-ELECTRIC EV9 SUV AND LIMITED-EDITION EV6

  • Design-led brand transformation: Expanded presence at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering led by the all-electric EV9 SUV1
  • Introducing a style-driven, limited-edition EV6: North American premiere of a special-edition EV6 model2 focused on design

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, Kia will return to Monterey Car Week with an expanded presence at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, and a one-two punch of its upcoming all-electric vehicles. The recently introduced, three-row EV9 SUV will share the stage at The Quail with an exclusive, style-driven EV6 model.

Kia returns to Monterey Car Week with the upcoming all-electric EV9 SUV and limited-edition EV6.
"After shocking the automotive world last year at The Quail with the debut of the EV6 GT, Kia is returning with the EV9 SUV, which encapsulates our experience in producing brilliantly designed, best-in-class SUVs with our deep expertise in developing the industry's leading EVs," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Being present in Monterey demonstrates the gravity of Kia's dedication to delivering vehicles that continue to innovate."

Visitors to The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, will be able to see and experience the EV9 at a dedicated Kia space on the main exhibition field. As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the flagship of the brand's global Plan S strategy, as well as a pioneer in its segment and the automotive industry, and the award-winning EV6 continues to generate accolades among consumers and leading automotive media.

To mark the design-led spirit of The Quail, Kia will introduce a limited run of 1,000 "designer's choice" EV6 models with unique interior and exterior colorways. Product details and the full vehicle reveal are subject to an announcement at the event.

This year marks the second year in a row that Kia has exhibited at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. In 2022, Kia debuted the 576-hp EV6 GT alongside supercars from around the world during the annual Monterey Car Week celebration, solidifying Kia's place among the fastest and most sophisticated players.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected late 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.
2 Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

