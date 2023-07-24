KIA SETS A RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST TOTAL NUMBER OF AWARDS EVER EARNED IN A SINGLE YEAR BY A BRAND IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE, EXECUTION, AND LAYOUT (APEAL) STUDY

  • Kia received more J.D. Power APEAL Awards than have ever been earned in a single year by any brand in the 28-year history of the J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study
  • 2023 EV6, Telluride, Forte, Carnival, Stinger, K5, and Rio earned Best-in-Class Awards
  • Combined, Kia earned the highest number of awards across the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. APEAL and 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Studies than any other brand in the industry in a single year

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America set a record for the highest total number of awards ever earned in a single year by a brand in the J.D. Power 2023 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study as seven Kia models ranked number one in their segments – the most awarded to a single manufacturer in the APEAL Study's 28-year history. These awards come on the heels of Kia taking home the highest number of awards in the J.D. Power 2023 Initial Quality Study (IQS) which were announced last month.

For the second consecutive year, three Kia models took top honors in their segments, including the all-electric Kia EV6 (Most Appealing Compact SUV); Carnival (Most Appealing Minivan) and K5 (Most Appealing Midsize Car). Additionally, four Kia models ranked number one in their segments, including Telluride (Most Appealing Upper Midsize SUV); Forte (Most Appealing Compact Car); Rio (Most Appealing Small Car) and Stinger (Most Appealing Midsize Premium Car). All seven vehicles were recognized as the most appealing for driver experience and ranked number one for driver satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power APEAL Study.

"As the most awarded brand by J.D. Power across both the 2023 J.D. Power APEAL and IQS Studies, Kia has demonstrated our leadership position in not only the automotive industry, but also within the electrification sector," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Our world-class vehicles deliver the quality, reliability and technology that consumers are looking for and the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. APEAL Study shows our continuous drive to offer the right mix of features and attributes across multiple model lines."

The 2023 U.S. APEAL Study is based on responses from 84,555 owners of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2023, based on vehicles registered from November 2022 through February 2023.

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

