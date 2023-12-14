KIA TAKES HOME THREE 2024 CONSUMER GUIDE AUTOMOTIVE BEST BUY AWARDS

News provided by

Kia America

14 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

The Kia EV6, Telluride and Soul won Best Buy awards in their respective segments

  •  All-electric EV6 named a 2024 Best Buy in the compact crossover category
  •  Telluride recognized with a Best Buy award in the midsize crossover category
  • Tenth consecutive year Soul makes the list; marks the longest running streak for a subcompact crossover

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America took home three 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy awards for the EV6, Telluride and Soul models. This marks the tenth consecutive year that Soul was honored in the subcompact crossover category and the second consecutive year the all-electric EV6 won a Best Buy award in the compact crossover category. Telluride was named a 2024 Best Buy in the midsize crossover category after having first appeared on the list in 2021.

Continue Reading
Kia Takes Home Three 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards
Kia Takes Home Three 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards

"From rugged and capable SUVs and innovative EVs to versatile compact crossovers, Kia's world-class model lineup delivers the design, quality, and cutting-edge technology that consumers look for and expect when buying a new vehicle," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Kia is undergoing a total transformation and its continued recognition by the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards is further proof that the Kia brand is an established leader in mobility."

The three Kia models included among the 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy award winners were each recognized for the various attributes they bring to their respective categories. The Soul was recognized for its passenger room and fun to drive dynamics; the all-electric EV6 for its combination of performance and daily-use practicality; and Telluride for being a sporty yet practical midsize SUV with plenty of trim levels and option packages from which to choose.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

"The depth of Kia's product lineup has an option for almost every consumer especially within the most popular automotive segments. These Kia vehicles are must-drive models for shoppers to consider," said publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list. 

Kia America – about us 
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. 

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

SOURCE Kia America

Also from this source

2024 KIA SPORTAGE EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

2024 KIA SPORTAGE EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

The 2024 Kia Sportage has been awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. Previously a TOP SAFETY...
EL KIA EV9 ELÉCTRICO FUE NOMBRADO POR POPULAR SCIENCE COMO LAS "50 INNOVACIONES MÁS GRANDES DEL 2023"

EL KIA EV9 ELÉCTRICO FUE NOMBRADO POR POPULAR SCIENCE COMO LAS "50 INNOVACIONES MÁS GRANDES DEL 2023"

El Kia EV9 del 2024 totalmente eléctrico ha sido incluido en los premios "2023 Best of What's New" de Popular Science. El equipo editorial de la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Awards

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.