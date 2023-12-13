KIA TELLURIDE RECEIVES J.D. POWER 2024 U.S. ALG RESIDUAL VALUE AWARD

Kia America

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Kia Telluride was recognized as the top midsize SUV with 3-row seating for the third year in a row

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride was recognized as a segment winner by the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards within the Midsize SUVs with 3-row Seating category, based on analysis of used-vehicle performance, brand outlook and product competitiveness. This marks the third consecutive year Telluride has claimed the coveted accolade and adds to the long list of awards Kia's hot-selling SUV has garnered.

"The Kia Telluride continues to be one of the most highly sought-after and awarded SUVs in the U.S., recognized for its bold styling and spacious interior," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "We are proud to receive this honor from the J.D. Power U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards for the third year in a row, demonstrating the long-lasting value and integrity of the Kia Telluride."

The U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This value retention is a key variable in the lease cost of a vehicle, underscoring an automaker's success in the areas of long-term quality and design, as well as the overall desirability of automotive brands and their models.

"The Telluride continues to dominate the segment with its sleek exterior design and well-appointed interior. A substantial refresh in MY23, the strong demand for the MY24, and only a minor increase in pricing bolsters the positioning against the top competitors," said Kristen Lanzavecchia, director of Customer Success at ALG, the division of J.D. Power recognized as the industry benchmark of automotive residual value projections.

Kia America – about us 

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. 

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

KIA ANUNCIA EL PRECIO DEL SPORTAGE HÍBRIDO ENCHUFABLE DEL 2024

Completamente rediseñado el año pasado, el Sportage del 2024 llega con actualizaciones conscientes, incluidas adiciones interiores y exteriores. Las...
LOS KIA EV9 Y TELLURIDE GANAN LOS PREMIOS KELLEY BLUE BOOK BEST BUY 2024

El totalmente nuevo Kia EV9 del 2024 y el aclamado Telluride del 2024 han sido incluidos en la lista de premios Kelley Blue Book Best Buy 2024. Si...
