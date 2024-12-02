Kia Telluride Receives J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award

2025 Kia Telluride was recognized as the top midsize SUV with 3-row seating for the fourth year in a row

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride has once again been recognized as a segment leader by the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards, this time claiming the top spot in the Midsize SUVs with 3-row seating category for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade highlights the Telluride's enduring value, brand appeal, and competitive edge, adding to its remarkable track record of industry recognition.

"The Kia Telluride's reputation as a highly sought-after and awarded SUV continues to grow, solidifying its place as a standout in its segment," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Kia doesn't stand still – we have continually reinvested in the Telluride over its lifecycle with significant product improvements, and this dedication contributes to its long-term value and recognition, as demonstrated by this fourth consecutive honor from J.D. Power's ALG Residual Value Awards."

The U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This value retention is a key variable in the lease cost of a vehicle, underscoring an automaker's success in the areas of long-term quality and design, as well as the overall desirability of automotive brands and their models.

"The Kia Telluride brings a more refined, up-level interior, and comes well-equipped as standard," said Danny Battaglia, managing director of ALG customer success at J.D. Power. "That, and its position as one of the segment leaders in pricing, dealer profitability, and sales for both the new and used markets has helped Kia secure its 4th consecutive Residual Value Award in Midsize SUV 3-Row Seating."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

