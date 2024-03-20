KIA TELLURIDE WINS A 2024 BEST CARS FOR FAMILIES AWARD FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

The 2024 Telluride Won its Fifth Consecutive Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for Families Award

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has named the Kia Telluride best 3-row midsize SUV in its "Best Cars for Families" award program for the fifth year in a row. Within each class, the award honors the cars, SUVs and minivans that offer the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity. The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features.

"The Telluride's recognition as U.S. News & World Report's best 3-row midsize SUV for families highlights the industry-leading quality of Kia's technology, convenience and safety features," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Kia is honored to be named among the 2024 Best Cars for Families."

"There's a reason the Kia Telluride keeps winning awards. It simply sets the benchmark for what a great three-row family SUV should be, with tech features every family member will enjoy and a fantastic warranty," said John Vincent, the senior editor/vehicle testing at U.S. News & World Report.

The Telluride has maintained its eye-catching exterior. The 2024 Telluride builds upon the vehicle's head-turning design, delivering a more rugged and refined appearance. Amber daytime running lights are standard while the Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models showcase black gloss exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels. The 3-row interior is comfortable and spacious enough to satisfy a family of eight.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

