Kiavi Named Among Most Innovative Tech Companies by HousingWire

"The real estate industry is ready to leapfrog into the digital age. We are thrilled to receive this recognition as we continually innovate to meet the needs of our real estate investor customers. Through our technology platform, real estate investors can access funding faster, scale their business and unlock the true potential of their real estate investments," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "With $25 trillion of aging housing stock in this country, our customers benefit from our modern tools and technology as they revitalize aged homes and make them move-in ready for millions of families. And we are proud to partner with them and help people live better through real estate."

Kiavi's technology makes the lending process efficient, transparent and reliable. Through Kiavi's data, customers can get an accurate prediction of a home's after-repair value, resulting in increasing their chances of a successful exit.

Each year, the Tech100 program grows more competitive and the applicants increase in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress. For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups — HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

About Kiavi

Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, is one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. With Kiavi's data and innovative financing solutions, real estate investors are empowered to make informed decisions, close deals faster and realize the full potential of their real estate investment strategies. Kiavi is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans1 across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com , and follow us on Twitter . NMLS ID #1125207

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

1 We define aged housing stock as homes over 30 years old from the original construction date. U.S. Census Bureau, American Housing Survey, 2019.

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.