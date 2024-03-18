Kichler Lighting Unveils New Ceiling Fan Collections That Make Loving Any Space a Breeze

Modern Designs and Effortless Air Flow Create Comfort and Style, All in One

SOLON, Ohio, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, introduces a fresh breeze of style and comfort with its new decorative ceiling fan collections. From understated elegance to statement-making designs, they offer something for every space and taste, making it easy to breathe life into any room.

"We focused on both form and performance with this release, infusing the latest lifestyle trends and design details into the functional beauty of each fan," says Kichler Lighting's Product Manager, Ceiling Fans, Scott Williams. "Whether the need is to size up or down, install inside or out, these new fans offer a variety of styles and finishes to complete any look."

Kichler Lighting's latest line of ceiling fans includes four new families, featuring three-blade designs in an array of finishes to perfectly coordinate with décor preferences or mix and match styles and finishes.

Ample

The Ample collection brings out the softer side of modern designs with dual mount installation options that add to its versatility and appeal. Its satin etched cased opal glass provides beautiful, ambient lighting, which delivers an overall illumination to the entire room. Never has a ceiling fan been so simple yet so fantastically complex in all the right ways. The Ample 54" ceiling fan comes in Brushed Nickel, Satin Black, and White finishes.

Fit

With a refreshing take on a simple feel, the Fit collection offers modern style with timeless appeal. Its clean, streamlined form and satin etched cased opal glass allows it to work with a variety of lifestyles. Looking for the perfect fit for your modern minimalist space? Look no further than the Fit 54" ceiling fan, available in Brushed Nickel, Satin Black, and White finishes.

True

The soft curves of the True collection align with the smooth edges of current furniture and decor trends for a clean, sophisticated look throughout modern, minimal environments. True's convenient, easy-to-use remote control allows you to choose from six speeds, reverse, and motor-off all at the push of a button. The 52" fan is offered in Brushed Stainless Steel, Satin Black, Satin Natural Bronze, and White finishes. Complete the look by adding a light source with the Kichler Universal LED Light Kit (not included).

Spyn Lite

Experience the simple, yet impactful design of the Spyn Lite collection. Its clean, straight 52" blades feature a subtle design detail that envelopes and exposes a hint of the motor for a modern industrial effect. Select from the Brushed Nickel finish with Black blades, the Satin Black finish with Silver blades, or the White finish with Silver blades. Complete the look by adding a light source with the Kichler Universal LED Light Kit (not included).

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Everything Kichler does, every single day, is with the intention of creating an environment that illuminates what matters most. As the first-ever and exclusive national sponsor of interior and exterior lighting and ceiling fans for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, Kichler is committed to providing fixtures for more than 40 homes across the U.S. annually. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, Home Depot, electrical and landscape distributors, and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; LIBERTY® branded decorative and functional hardware and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

