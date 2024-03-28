Kick off Road Trip Season With the 2025 Edition of the Rand McNally Road Atlas

The iconic atlas continues to be America's go-to resource for road trips

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers begin gearing up for their summer road trips, Rand McNally Publishing today released the 101st edition of its bestselling Road Atlas. For generations, Rand McNally has been along for the ride as the go-to-guide, both helping road trippers plan their trip and then navigating the highways and byways of America. The atlas enhances the vacation experience by giving a big-picture overview, and noting thousands of points of interest that may otherwise be missed.

Rand McNally's 2025 Road Atlas

This upcoming travel season, road trip getaways top the list of all expected travel. A new survey from Nationwide Travel Insurance* shows that 91% of those surveyed have plans to travel domestically in 2024, with a road trip by car the most likely with 30% having confirmed road trip plans, and 60% likely to make plans.

"Americans' love of road trips is as popular as ever, and our 2025 edition of the Rand McNally Road Atlas is filled with ideas that include many of the trends we're seeing today, especially with younger travelers looking for unique destination experiences," said Joseph Roark, Chairman of Rand McNally Publishing. "Whether it's improving mental well-being and embracing nature while hiking in the mountains, reducing stress at a destination spa, or planning an entire trip around a local food and restaurant scene, our atlases have expert advice and detailed, up-to-date maps for travel adventures across the country."

The updated 2025 edition features our editor's favorite year-round mountain retreats, with travel advice and tips from places to stay, family activities, and where to eat. Also included is a state-by-state guide of "must-try" foods worth a road trip detour.

Other features include thousands of updates to the maps and points-of-interest including:

Five new National Monuments added to the map pages

Updates to numerous Air Force bases to Space Force bases and renamed military base names per the recommendations of the United States Naming Commission

Interstate 69 added south of Indianapolis with expected completion by the end of 2024

with expected completion by the end of 2024 U.S. 30 rerouted northwest of Omaha, Nebraska

Interstate 691 and State Highway 2 in Connecticut updated to reflect mileage-based exit numbers

updated to reflect mileage-based exit numbers Western section of the Calgary Ring Road added in Alberta, Canada

In addition to the classic 11 x 15 ½ Road Atlas, Rand McNally publishes a full line of atlases that include the large-scale format with larger maps, a smaller format atlas for easier portability, and a national park version that includes 132-pages detailing travel tips and points-of-interest in each of the 63 parks.

All atlases are designed and printed in the USA and are available at randpublishing.com, e-commerce outlets, bookstores, and other retailers.

Visit randpublishing.com for more information on all Rand McNally Road Atlas products.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content for more than 165 years. Learn more at randpublishing.com.

2024 Publishing Holdco, Inc., d/b/a Rand McNally Publishing. All rights reserved.

* https://news.nationwide.com/survey-us-consumer-travel-to-surge-in-2024/?utm_source=prn

Contact:

Rand McNally Publishing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rand McNally Publishing