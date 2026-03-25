From pool opening to smarter lawn care, Aiper helps homeowners refresh their entire backyard ecosystem this spring

Celebrate the season with special savings on the new Aiper Experts Duo and IrriSense 2 at Aiper.com and during the Amazon Big Spring Sale Event

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has arrived, making it time to refresh more than just closets and garages. For homeowners, spring is the ideal time to prepare pools and lawns before summer heat and weekend pool parties begin. Opening a pool properly takes more than removing the cover and adding chlorine, and reviving your lawn requires more than turning on last year's sprinkler timer. A thoughtful spring reset now can prevent weeks of cloudy water, equipment damage, overwatering, and wasted time later. To celebrate spring, Aiper is announcing special savings on the new Aiper Experts Duo and award-winning IrriSense 2, along with up to 25% off other Aiper robotic pool cleaners, from March 25 through April 10 on Aiper.com.

Kick Off Spring and Dive Into Clean: Prep Your Pool and Lawn Now for a Stress-Free Season with Aiper

To help homeowners start the season strong - Aiper, the world's No. 1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation - is sharing expert-backed pool-opening tips alongside smart technology solutions that simplify both pool and lawn care.

Because summer-ready backyards begin in spring. And that starts with opening your pool the right way. Here's a simple, step-by-step approach to get your pool swim-ready:

Wake Up Your Equipment First. Remove standing water, clear large debris, inspect hoses and O-rings, and prime the pump before turning it on. Record your clean filter pressure, typically 10–15 psi, as your season baseline.

Handle Cloudy or Green Water Properly. Let flocculant settle overnight and vacuum sludge to Waste. Do not use a robotic cleaner until heavy algae is removed.

Balance in the Correct Chemical Order. Adjust total alkalinity first, then pH. Aim for 80–120 ppm alkalinity and 7.2–7.4 pH. Check Cyanuric Acid (CYA) levels, shock at dusk, and circulate for 24 hours.

Bring in Automation After Chemistry Stabilizes. Once water is balanced and debris cleared, for the first use, remove the MicroMesh™ Filter from the Scuba V3 and start cleaning with the fine filter box. After that, use the Aiper Experts Duo – Scuba V3 and EcoSurfer S2 – to remove remaining particles and polish the pool.

For the complete step-by-step scientific guide and troubleshooting tips, visit Aiper.com.

Once your pool is properly opened and balanced, maintenance should be effortless. The Aiper Experts Duo delivers hands-free, 360° coverage cleaning by pairing the cognitive AI powered Scuba V3 with the solar-driven EcoSurfer S2. The Scuba V3 strategically plans how to clean your pool using Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, creating weekly cleaning plans based on pool size, cleaning history, and weather to efficiently clean floors, walls, and waterlines. Meanwhile, the EcoSurfer S2 continuously removes surface debris before it sinks and recharges using SolarSeeker™ technology. Together, they create a seamless 24/7 cleaning system that minimizes upkeep and maximizes swim time.

Spring prep does not stop at the pool. As lawns emerge from the winter cold, smart irrigation becomes essential. The IrriSense 2 is the world's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system that replaces a sprinkler, electrical valve, controller, and nutrient feeder in one easy-to-install unit, ready in about 15 minutes with no trenching or wiring. Powered by Weather-Sense Response technology, it automatically adjusts watering based on real-time conditions, pauses for rain, and adapts during heat waves. With support for up to ten customizable zones and a TÜV certification for reliable water pressure stability, IrriSense 2 can reduce water use by up to 40%, all managed through the Aiper app. To make watering mimic rainfall, Aiper has integrated EvenRain™ technology that gently sprays the watering zones for a more even and efficient irrigation process.

Spring is about fresh starts, including your backyard. By combining the right opening strategy with intelligent automation for pool and lawn care, homeowners can reduce guesswork and step into summer fully prepared. From March 25 – April 10, shoppers can find exclusive savings on the Aiper Experts Duo and IrriSense 2 at Aiper.com and during the Amazon Big Spring Sale on Amazon.com. Because the best summer memories begin with preparation.

For more information on the Spring Sale, visit Aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1]Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12.

Media Contact:

Eva Li

[email protected]

SOURCE Aiper