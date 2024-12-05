Kick Out the Cold this Winter Season with 100 Energy Saving Actions from Consumers Energy

Customers can take control of home heating costs through these easy to implement strategies

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's frigid winter weather is here and with colder temperatures comes an increase in energy consumption. Whatever your cozy is – inside by the fireplace, under a blanket, or with a hot cup of coffee, Consumers Energy is here to help keep you warm! While customers may see a seasonal increase in their bills this winter, Consumers Energy is prepared to assist customers in kicking out the cold by providing energy saving strategies and helpful resources for those who may need help paying for their higher heating costs.

"Simply making a few small meaningful changes can make a big difference for your wallet, without sacrificing your comfort," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We want to be sure our customers stay safe and warm this winter."

Home heating costs account for about 30 percent of customers' energy bills, with water heaters alone accounting for almost 15 percent. By addressing these two key areas of consumption, customers can take control and maximize their cost savings.

One of the easiest ways to save is by installing a programmable smart thermostat now that the heating season is starting. Doing so could save as much as 20 percent on heating costs. Customers typically save 1 percent to 3 percent for every degree they dial down their thermostat. Plus, customers can save money by installing a programmable or wi-fi thermostat, often at reduced costs through ConsumersEnergyStore.com.

Consumers Energy offers these additional cost-saving tips:

Have your heating system tuned up and inspected by a service professional and replace your furnace filter. If you furnace can breathe more easily it will use less energy.

Make sure your attic, basement, garage, and exterior doors are closed to prevent cold drafts from getting in and heat from getting out. A gap of just one-eighth of an inch around your windows or doors is like having a softball size hole in them, allowing cold air in and making your furnace work harder to accommodate for that extra cold air.

Turn on your ceiling fan. Ceiling fans set at a slow speed can push warm air away that rises to the ceiling and move it around the room without creating a chilling breeze.

When it comes to savings on heating your water, take a shower instead of a bath which uses less hot water.

Set your water heater temperature at 120 degrees. By lowering the temperature, you can cut water heating bills without sacrificing comfort.

Save even more by setting your water heater to "on vacation" (if your unit has this feature) when you're away from home more than two days.

To see all the 100 Ways to Save, customers can visit consumersenergy.com/saveenergy.

Snyder also reminded people that help is available for anyone who needs assistance with their energy bill. People can call 2-1-1, a free resource that connects people with nonprofit organizations or visit consumersenergy.com/assistance.

