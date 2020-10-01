Kick-Start Your Fitness Routine In The Judgement Free Zone®

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, welcomes everyone to jumpstart and try out new workouts for just $0 down (enrollment fee), then $10 a month from October 1 – 8. As we all continue to adjust to new routines and schedules this fall, Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and comfortable environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"Many of us have found ourselves stuck in the ruts of the couch life over the past several months, but now it's more important than ever to get moving and get into a fitness routine," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Even just 30 minutes of physical activity a day can make a difference – and is recommended for all adults – and Planet Fitness is here to help no matter your fitness level or goals. We encourage everyone to come in and see first-hand just how clean, safe and spacious our clubs are."

Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness mobile app to scan in at the front desk)

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Mask requirements, except while actively working out, and in accordance with local restrictions

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

With more than 70 percent of American adults1 overweight or obese, it is important now more than ever to explore safe, fun and exciting ways to stay healthy. Chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease increase the risk of complications from COVID-19, and studies have proven that physical activity has tremendous physical and mental health benefits. Still, only 23 percent of adults2 are reaching the federal recommended amount of physical activity – 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity each week – according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). In addition, research shows that even 20 minutes of exercise3 can have anti-inflammatory effects that boost your immune system. Studies have also shown that exercise can treat depression (mild to moderate) by incorporating 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour – it reduces the risk of major depression by 26 percent4.

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 15.2 million members and 2,059 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

