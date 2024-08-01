KICKSTART BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITH WSS!

Score big style, score new deals, and score everything you need this school year.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSS, a leading neighborhood footwear retailer, welcomes its Back-to-School Campaign with a wider selection of shoes, backpacks, and uniforms. With unmissable savings on top brands, WSS is your one-stop shop for all school gear!

Head-to-Toe Drip all year round with our wide selection of top-brands and styles from adidas, Nike, Vans, Converse, Dickies, Puma, and more. Available at WSS.

"We know that school shopping can be stressful, so this season, we're dedicated to making it easier for you at WSS," says Blanca Gonzalez, Senior VP and General Manager of WSS. "Our current offers include incredible deals for the entire family. Our popular 2For deal lets you mix-and-match two styles, saving you up to 50%! It's perfect for getting a pair for your child and one for yourself."

Score back-to-school drip with our curated key styles from top brands, like Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and more:

Back to School Perks and Savings

Tax-Free Weekends : Max savings during tax-free weekends in Texas ( August 9-11 ) and Florida ( July 29-August 11 ).

: Max savings during tax-free weekends in ( ) and ( ). Big Savings: Backpacks from multiple brands up to 25% off. Affordable essentials starting at 2 for $30 shorts and 3 for $20 tees from WSS Athletic.

Backpacks from multiple brands up to 25% off. Affordable essentials starting at 2 for shorts and 3 for tees from WSS Athletic. Student Discount : Receive 15% off your order, for more information visit here.

: Receive 15% off your order, for more information visit here. Easy Shopping : Free shipping on orders over $115 or choose free in-store pickup.

: Free shipping on orders over or choose free in-store pickup. WSS Rewards: Earn 1 point per $1 spent. Redeem points for future purchases and enjoy exclusive benefits. Learn more and sign up here.

Strengthening Our Neighborhoods One Step at a Time

This back-to-school season, WSS Cares! continues its commitment to be a pillar of support for our communities. We're supporting 17 different organizations at 20 sites in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, with a total of 8,000 backpacks, along with $100,000 in donations. The monetary contributions support existing programs working to increase opportunities and resources in education and sports for youth and families, fostering a brighter future for our neighborhoods.

About WSS:

WSS, a footwear, apparel, and accessories retailer since 1984, operates 140+ stores nationwide, offering top brands including Nike, Adidas, and Jordan. Acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 2021, WSS sets the standard for the "Best Neighborhood Store" concept, known for authentic community ties and exceptional service. For more information, visit www.shopwss.com.

