WSS MAKES HOLIDAY SHOPPING EASY FOR EVERY FAMILY

"We know that during the holidays, families want to make every dollar count while still creating special moments," said Blanca Gonzalez, Senior VP and General Manager of WSS. "At WSS, we believe everyone deserves to enjoy the season without overspending. That's why we've made it easy for families to shop smarter with great deals, trusted brands, and community events that celebrate what the holidays are all about, being together."

Gifts They'll Love at Every Price

Thoughtfully curated gift ideas for every budget, with selections organized under (pre-tax) $20, $40, $60, and $80.

WSS makes it easy for families to shop confidently with curated collections featuring popular items across the season's top categories:

Classic Shop: Must-have sneakers including adidas Sambas, Nike Air Force 1s, and New Balance 530s—timeless favorites for trend lovers of all ages.





Fútbol Zone: Jerseys, cleats, fan gear, and accessories for those getting ready for next year's global soccer excitement.





Winter Shop: Seasonal essentials such as Timberland and Après boots, plus outerwear from Columbia and WSS Athletic to stay warm all winter long.





Work Zone: Reliable everyday gear from Carhartt and Dickies, designed for durability and built for those who work hard year-round.





Stocking Stuffers: Affordable, easy-to-love gifts including socks, accessories, and small must-haves perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Holiday Toy Giveaways for the Community

We're spreading joy this season and giving back to the communities we serve by offering free toys* for the holidays! Plus, you'll have an opportunity to snap a memorable photograph with Santa Claus! Bring your kids, nieces, nephews, and young neighbors to a Toy Giveaway at a WSS in your neighborhood. Check out the locations to find a Toy Giveaway in your area. Toys limited to first come first serve until supplies last. Children Ages 3-11 years old must be present with a parent or legal guardian to receive a toy. Please see store associate for more details. No purchase necessary.*

About WSS

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, WSS is a neighborhood-focused, value-driven footwear and apparel retailer dedicated to serving families and communities across the U.S. With more than 150 stores nationwide, WSS offers affordable prices and trusted brands like Nike, adidas, Jordan, Puma, New Balance, and Vans, as well as casual and workwear styles from Wolverine, Timberland, and its private label, Eurostar. For more information, visit www.shopwss.com and follow @shopwss on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

