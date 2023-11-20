Kickstart Holiday Shopping with Deals from OtterBox

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox it this holiday season with great deals to outfit the whole family with new cases, screen protectors and more, all 25 percent off. Plus, keep an eye out for cyber week deals on some of your favorite products for even more savings.    

Find the perfect gift with a great deal for everyone in the family the OtterBox mobile accessory portfolio.  

  • Symmetry Series cases are sleek, chic and cover iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy devices. This line of cases offers a range of colors and graphics, perfect for adding a bit of personalization to everyone's devices. These stylish cases are the perfect complement to a new phone or a refreshed style making it the best protective accessory around!1 Symmetry Series for MagSafe also pairs seamlessly with MagSafe accessories.
  • For the adventurer on your list that needs an extra boost of protection, Defender Series is the classic phone case that is ready for the challenge. With an expanded line-up of colors and graphics for the newest phones, rugged protection never looked so good. For anyone upgrading to a new iPhone, Defender Series XT is MagSafe compatible with a slim profile for the ultimate protection package.1
  • Keep that display looking fresh with screen protection options for every device. These durable screen protectors keep micro scratches off your device screen to keep it looking like new all year long.
  • Power up with OtterBox wall and car charging kits so you can charge up devices at home or on the go. Upgrading to a new iPhone? Be sure to check out the full line of MagSafe accessories from OtterBox, including Charging Stations and Wireless Power Banks.

Check out all the OtterBox deals on cases, screens and power starting Thanksgiving Day at otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series XT are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

