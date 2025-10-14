KICKSTART YOUR MORNING, KICKSTART TO GREATNESS: MUCINEX LAUNCHES COLD AND FLU RELIEF CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING AND SUPPORTING YOUTH HOCKEY MENTORS

Mucinex Expands Kickstart Lineup with Instant Cooling Sensation, Helping Consumers

Power Through Cold & Flu Symptoms and Own Their Mornings

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're sick with cold and flu symptoms, mornings hit harder, and it takes a team to push through to reach greatness. That's why Mucinex Kickstart has launched its new campaign, Kickstart to Greatness, supporting youth hockey, a community very familiar with early wakeups and tough morning practices. The campaign aims to support and highlight the commitments of youth hockey coaches, parents, mentors, and volunteers — who power through early mornings to shape the next generation of hockey stars. Mucinex is part of Reckitt's trusted portfolio of health and wellness brands.

Mucinex Kickstart Severe Cold & Flu Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion & Cough

To help kickstart greatness, Mucinex, the #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*, has launched NEW Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion & Cough. Delivering multi-symptom relief with an instant cooling sensation, this new product helps consumers power through tough mornings even when they're feeling their worst.

To bring this campaign to life, Mucinex Kickstart has partnered with Jack Hughes, forward for the New Jersey Devils. As one of hockey's top young talents, Jack understands the importance of feeling his best for early morning practices and the mentors who helped kickstart his career. "As someone who's had great mentors throughout my journey, I know how important a strong support system can be," said Jack Hughes. "That's why I'm proud to partner with Mucinex Kickstart — a team of products built to relieve cough and cold symptoms and helps me power through my day, just like my coaches always have."

As part of the program, Mucinex Kickstart is teaming up with the USA Hockey Foundation to launch the Kickstart to Greatness Grants Program. This initiative will provide $20,000 in donations to support youth hockey leagues and their mentors by funding equipment, tournament travel, and essential program needs, ensuring that more young athletes have the resources they need to succeed in their athletic careers.

"At Mucinex, innovation is at the core of everything we do, especially when it comes to helping people feel better, faster," said Henry Turgoose, Vice President of Marketing for the Upper Respiratory business at Reckitt. "With the launch of the new Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion & Cough, we're expanding our Kickstart portfolio to deliver even more powerful multi-symptom relief, paired with an instant cooling sensation, right when symptoms hit the hardest – in the morning. We're proud to bring that innovation to life this cold and flu season while honoring the people who help kickstart greatness in others."

Available now at your favorite retailer, Mucinex Kickstart is the go-to solution for people who need to feel better fast during cold and flu season. Whether heading to work or warming up for a game, it's made to help consumers overcome symptoms and own their mornings with greatness.

For more information on Mucinex Kickstart, visit www.Mucinex.com.

About Mucinex

Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant fever and sore throat or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 20 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it is #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*

The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms**

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for their own family's cough & cold symptoms***

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

About Reckitt

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt**** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

* IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 3,930 physicians, September 1-December 31, 2024

** IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 570 respiratory specialists, September 1-December 31, 2024

*** IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, fielded to 3,930 respiratory specialists, September 1-December 31, 2024

****Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies

About The USA Hockey Foundation

Since 1989, The USA Hockey Foundation has been the charitable non-profit organization supporting USA Hockey's strategic initiatives of sustaining and growing the sport of hockey in the United States.

The USA Hockey Foundation works in partnership with forward-thinking donors to generate restricted and unrestricted funding to positively impact all areas of the sport.

Media Contact: Colleen Marlatt, [email protected]

SOURCE MUCINEX