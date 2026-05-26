Kid Spark Education and Bridgestone Americas Expand Partnership to Fund Six Cost-Free Elementary STEM Programs in Communities Across the U.S.

WEBB CITY, Mo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kid Spark Education and Bridgestone Americas announced an expanded partnership to bring six cost-free STEM & literacy programs to elementary schools in Bridgestone communities during the 2026–2027 school year.

Kid Spark’s STEM and literacy programs integrate story-driven lessons, hands-on engineering, and real-world problem solving to support learning across grade levels. Through this partnership, elementary students gain access to hands-on STEM learning experiences that build critical thinking, problem-solving, and foundational skills.

Through this partnership, six schools will receive complete, ready-to-implement Pre-K-5th grade STEM and literacy programs that include hands-on engineering and robotics materials, a curated collection of storybooks that support literacy-driven lessons, and standards-aligned curriculum. Educators will also receive training and ongoing support to ensure strong implementation and meaningful learning experiences for students.

The programs are expected to serve more than 2,400 students annually and are designed for long-term use so schools can continue providing hands-on learning opportunities for years to come.

"We believe all young learners deserve opportunities to develop strong foundations in STEM and literacy from the earliest grades. Through this partnership, Bridgestone is helping more schools provide hands-on learning experiences that build confidence, curiosity, and problem-solving skills in young learners." — Ryan Neden, Executive Director, Kid Spark Education

Building on a partnership that began in 2023, Kid Spark Education and Bridgestone Americas have supported schools in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee, helping educators deliver hands-on learning experiences that build foundational STEM and literacy skills in young learners.

"As part of our commitment to creating a more equitable and sustainable society, Bridgestone is proud to expand our support of Kid Spark Education. Together, we're not just delivering STEM kits, we're investing in the next generation of innovators. By making these programs cost-free, we're ensuring students in underserved communities have access to hands–on learning experiences that inspire curiosity and help build a foundation for future success." — Wade Munday, Director of Corporate Philanthropy and Social Impact, Bridgestone Americas

Schools located in eligible Bridgestone communities will be invited to apply through an open application process. Additional information will be available at www.kidsparkeducation.org/bridgestone.

About Kid Spark Education

Kid Spark Education is a national nonprofit whose mission is to help ignite a love of STEM and literacy in all young learners. We design hands-on learning solutions that meet today's students' needs and expand access to STEM and literacy learning, especially for underserved communities.

Visit www.kidsparkeducation.org to learn more about our programs or explore how you can partner with Kid Spark to expand access to STEM and literacy learning for all students.

Media Contact

Tesha Rainey, Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Program & Partnership Inquiries

Ryan Neden, Executive Director

[email protected]

About Bridgestone Americas

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Kid Spark Education